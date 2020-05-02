Cooper wrestling struggled with overall numbers this season, but there was plenty of talent on the team with several earning postseason accolades.
Three Hawks were named to the All-Metro West Conference list – seniors Walter West and Gabe Morales and junior Deante Porter.
West had the most success this season with a 27-4 overall record at 220 pounds. West earned his first career trip to the Class 3A state individual tournament with a pin over multiple state qualifier Osseo’s Jagger Schack in the 5AAA section final.
West also won his opening state match by pin and added an overtime tiebreaker win in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Morales (22-4 overall) was the second best wrestler for Cooper, taking fourth at heavyweight in the 5AAA section individual tournament.
Morales and West were also the lone winners for the Hawks in the 5AAA team section tournament.
Porter wrestled at 170 pounds, but he was unable to go in the team or individual section tournaments. Porter did earn a pin and a forfeit win in the Metro West Conference duals.
