Robbinsdale Cooper wrestling traveled to Totino-Grace High School Feb. 19 for the 5AA team section tournament as an 11 seed and fell to sixth-seeded Richfield in the first-round.

The Hawks and Richfield only actually wrestled two matches in a 42-30 loss.

Junior Bright Deku pinned senior Alex Molina Escandon in 3 minutes, 39 seconds at 220 pounds. Deku was winning 7-1 after two takedowns and a 3-point near fall.

The other wrestled match went to Richfield as senior Joseph Thompson defeated junior Taten Shroyer 6-3 at heavyweight.

Shroyer had an escape and an added point by a penalty to lead 2-0 in the second before Thompson tied the match with a takedown.

Shroyer was outscored 4-1 in the third period, allowing a reversal and a takedown.

There was a double forfeit at 145 and all of the other matchups were forfeits.

Junior Aidan Toledo (126), junior Jacob Hernandez (132), sophomore Owen Holle (152) and freshman Axel Zirbes (195) all had forfeit wins for Cooper.

Eighth-grader Brendan Smith (106), seventh-grader Chance Pongdaras (113), senior Keno Vanier (120), sophomore Tanner Zellmer (138), freshman Magnus McGrath (160), sophomore Collin Anstedt (170) and sophomore Jack Blaylock (182) all had forfeit wins for Richfield.

Richfield later fell 57-18 to Minneapolis South, and South fell 45-36 to second-seeded Bloomington Kennedy.

Top-seeded Totino-Grace won the section title with a 73-4 win over Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy, a 69-12 win over Fridley and a 66-18 win over Kennedy.

