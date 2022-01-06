Cooper wrestling has been low on numbers the last several seasons, but the ones who stuck on varsity have had some success.
Senior Sylvester Togba has been one of those stories of learning the sport on the fly and improving as a freshman. Togba made the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims and took sixth last season, finishing with 16 wins at 182 pounds.
Togba is listed as ineligible on TrackWrestling right now, but Togba would be expected to compete for a state berth – especially with Cooper dropping down a class to the 5AA section this season.
Seniors Alexander Reynolds and Khaden Dorsey are both heavyweights. Reynolds won four matches last season, and Dorsey won five.
Junior David Giron Leiva is one of the top returners on the team after winning 10 matches at 195 pounds. Junior Taten Shroyer (heavyweight) and Evan Kelly (152) are also back.
The roster does look a bit larger than the last few seasons but many of the newcomers are at the upper weights.
Juniors Aidan Toledo (120), Jacob Hernandez (126) and Joseph Metzger (152) and sophomore Owen Holle (160) are the only lower or middle weights listed.
Senior Semaj Ward and junior Gabriel Gramling are both at 182 pounds, and junior Bright Deku, sophomore Marlow Oliver and freshman Owen Struve are at 220.
Senior Juan DeLeon Padilla, juniors Benjamin Sneesby, Amir Gayden, sophomore JanMarco Duron and freshman Majid Boru are all heavyweights.
The top graduate from last season was Deante Porter, who had six wins at 170 pounds.
Section preview
Cooper is now in the 5AA section with Benilde-St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy, Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy, Bloomington Kennedy, Columbia Heights, DeLaSalle, Fridley, Minneapolis Edison, Patrick Henry, Roosevelt, Minneapolis South, Richfield and Totino-Grace.
Totino-Grace is expected to be the top team in the section as an honorable mention.
Sophomore Cy Kruse comes in ranked fourth at 182 pounds, and freshman Austin Herbst is ranked fourth at 106 pounds. Sophomore Ethan Sylvester is ranked seventh at 132 pounds.
Sylvester and Kruse both made the 5AA-6AA state prelims last season.
Totino-Grace also gets back other state prelim qualifiers seniors Charles Baker, Parker Lang and Michael Loger, juniors Rameses Peterson and Alex Temple, sophomore Sean O’Brien and eighth-grader Jackson Refsnider.
Minneapolis Edison also has a few ranked wrestlers.
Freshman Zytavius Williams is ranked 10th at 113 pounds, and eighth-grader Vincente Lopez is ranked seventh at 106 pounds. Lopez made the 5AA-6AA state prelims last season.
Benilde St. Margaret’s/Chesterton Academy has several 5AA-6AA state prelim qualifiers back – juniors Bryce Commerford and Jon Gettel and sophomore Chris Redden.
Kennedy gets back state prelim qualifiers junior Zach Greenhouse and sophomore Max Carlson, and Columbia Heights welcomes back senior Mateo Pena Jones. BCCA gets back senior Jefferson Johnson.
Fridley has senior Jacob Nguyen, junior Gabe Arika and sophomore Bedirhan Misafir back, and Richfield welcomes back senior Keno Vanier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.