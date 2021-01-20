Cooper wrestling has been low on numbers for the past several seasons, and the COVID-19 pandemic will make things even tougher in 2021.
Practices were delayed all winter season until Jan. 4, and matches begin much later than usual with the first meet scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
The schedule will be shortened with a more localized schedule as pandemic protocols continue, and the Minnesota State High School League has not finalized postseason plans yet.
The Hawks graduated Walter West (220 pounds) and Gabriel Morales (heavyweight). West finished with 26 wins overall, including 18 pins, and he won a 5AA section title to make state – where he won twice.
Morales finished with 22 wins and finished fourth at the section meet.
Theethach Weeranarongkorn also graduated after helping at 152 pounds.
There are a few wrestlers that will look to build on last season.
Sophomore David Giron Leiva had eight wins last season at 170 pounds. He was fifth in the section tournament.
Senior Caleb McMurray had seven wins at 160 pounds, and senior Deante Porter finished with six wins at 182 pounds.
Junior Sylvester Togba had four wins at 182 pounds, and he finished sixth in the section. Sophomores Antonio Chatmon (126 pounds) and Taten Shroyer (195 pounds) each added a combined three wins.
The Hawks forfeited most meets at 106, 113, 120, 132, 138 and 145 pounds. There were a few junior varsity wrestlers that might take on a larger role in 2021.
Sophomore Bright Deku had four wins at 182 pounds, and junior Travis Bruns finished with three wins at 195 pounds. Junior Khaden Dorsey had two wins at heavyweight. Junior King Allah had two wins at 195 pounds.
Conference preview
The Metro West Conference only has four wrestling teams with Bloomington Kennedy leading the way.
Kennedy, which competes in Class 2A, is led by senior Isaac Grams, who is ranked second at 195 pounds, and junior Mason Scott, who is ranked eighth at 160 pounds. Grams was fourth at state at 170 pounds, and Scott made state at 132 pounds.
Sophomore Zach Greenhouse is ranked ninth at 113 pounds for Kennedy.
Chaska-Chanhassen senior Pedro Velazquez is ranked fourth in Class 3A at 145 pounds. Velazquez made state last season.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s also competes out of the Metro West Conference.
