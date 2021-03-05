Cooper wrestling might not have the numbers to be able to win dual meets, but the Hawks did put up some good fights in the six non-forfeit matches against Armstrong Feb. 26 in the annual Robbinsdale Rumble.
Sophomore David Giron Leiva, who also had a forfeit win in a 55-6 loss to Park Center earlier in the night, pinned Armstrong junior Ethan Imbach in 4 minutes, 13 seconds at 195 pounds.
Giron Leiva took an early lead with a takedown, but he trailed 4-3 in the third period before getting another takedown and turning it into a pin.
Junior King Allah also had a comeback at 220 pounds, pinning Armstrong sophomore Andrew Hunter in 5:51.
Allah hada takedown in the second period, but Hunter had a reversal late in the second and an escape early in the third to go up 5-2.
Allah was able to get a takedown in the third, however, and was able to get Hunter on his back for the late pin.
Junior Sylvester Togba also had a pin win at 182 pounds in 1:35 over senior Noah Lindgren. Togba had a takedown and turned it into a first-period pinfall.
The Hawks dropped the dual to Armstrong 42-18, but that was with having just one wrestler below 170 pounds.
Besides the three pins on Feb. 26, senior Deante Porter and junior heavyweight Khaden Dorsey nearly earned wins against Park Center.
Porter led 6-4 in the third period with a takedown, a reversal, a penalty point and an escape, but he was pinned in 5:07 against eighth-grader Mohamed Bamba.
Dorsey went to sudden-victory overtime against junior Riley Johnson and lost 7-5. Dorsey had had a takedown early and led 4-3 after an escape in the third period.
Johnson had a takedown to retake the lead, but a stalling penalty tied the match at 5-5. Dorsey couldn’t escape in the final 13 seconds, which sent the match to overtime.
