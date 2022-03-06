Cooper’s Khaden Dorsey grapples with Kennedy’s Antonio Torres during their consolation semifinal at 285 pounds Saturday at Bloomington Kennedy High School. Dorsey won the match in an ultimate tie breaker 3-1 before finishing fourth overall.
Cooper wrestling put two of five wrestlers on the podium Feb. 26 in the 5AA section meet at Bloomington Kennedy.
Senior Khaden Dorsey (heavyweight) and freshman Axel Zirbes (182) both took home medals. Dorsey took fourth, and Zirbes was sixth.
Dorsey (6-4) nearly advanced to the semifinals but fell 3-2 to Minneapolis South’s Sergio Altramirano, who ended up winning the section title.
Dorsey had to win three matches in the consolation bracket to advance to the third-place match. Dorsey pinned Benilde-St. Margaret’s Mason Frank in 2 minutes, 23 seconds, and he followed that with a pin over Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy’s Chyance Henry in 2:17.
Dorsey then defeated Kennedy’s Antonio Torres 3-1 in an ultimate tiebreaker to make the third-place match.
Dorsey was pinned by Totino-Grace’s Owen Swedberg in 4:19 to end up fourth. If Dorsey had won, he would have had a second-place wrestleback for a state berth, which ultimately went to Richfield’s Josh DrePaul.
Zirbes (6-15) was pinned in 41 seconds by Minneapolis South’s Nate Odren and ended up earning two byes in the consolation bracket before being pinned in 3:35 by Kennedy’s Bellagio Bradley.
Zirbes had a chance at fifth, but he was pinned in 2:47 against Fridley’s Henry Otchere.
Juniors Jacob Hernandez (126) and Bright Deku (220) and sophomore Owen Holle (152) also participated.
Hernandez finished the season 10-14, and Holle was 4-9. Deku was 17-9, dropping a 4-3 decision to Totino-Grace’s Rafael Montejo-Cortez and a 5-4 decision to Kennedy’s Jason Orre to close his season.
