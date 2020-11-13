Cooper volleyball was swept 3-0 (18-25, 23-25, 8-25) against Bloomington Jefferson Nov. 4, but that wasn’t the whole story.
The host Hawks (0-8 overall) made things tough on the Jaguars (8-1) in the first two sets, and they almost pulled off a win in the second set with the match being tied twice.
Senior Lamiaha Irons collected a kill to tie the second set at 19-19 for the fourth straight Cooper point.
Senior captain Makiah Burnaugh also added a block later during a three-point run by the Hawks that tied the set at 23-23, but a kill by junior Melanie Meyer and another point finished off the set for Jefferson.
Senior Trophina Mentoe had a couple of blocks earlier in that second set, and Irons had another kill, as well. Senior captain Faith King added a couple of kills, and junior LaMya Holmes had two aces in the set.
Cooper couldn’t keep the momentum in the final set allowing eight unanswered points at the end. Holmes did have an ace in the final set, and King added a kill. Burnaugh had a block in the final set.
Cooper started strong too, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, including an ace by sophomore captain Savannah Ballard. Jefferson went on an 11-1 run after that start, but the Hawks closed the deficit to 15-11 later on.
The Hawks continued to fight for points down 24-16 with Irons adding a kill and sophomore libero Morgan Ukestad collecting an ace before the final point by the Jaguars.
King also had a kill in the first set, and Burnaugh chipped in with a block and a kill.
Three regular season games remain at Chaska (Nov. 23) and at home against Bloomington Kennedy (Nov. 16) and St. Louis Park (Nov. 18).
Kennedy is the only team that Cooper was able to win a set against so far this season, falling 3-2 on Oct. 24, so that remains the best chance for a win in 2020.
