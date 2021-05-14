Cooper softball hadn’t played a game since April 15 when the Hawks took the field against Chaska May 3.
Cooper (1-4 overall) dropped three games last week – falling 17-2 to Chaska five innings, 15-4 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in six innings on May 5 and 13-1 to Chanhassen in six innings on May 7.
But the Hawks did show some positives in all three games.
Chaska 17, Cooper 2
Chaska jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first three innings before Cooper finally got on the board.
Sydney Dixon roped a line drive over the center field fence for a home run to lead off the bottom of the third.
Morgan Stromberg reached on an error later, but she was out at second on a fielder’s choice grounder by Piper Harms. Harms did get to third base after Olivia Adams also reached on an error, but Adams was caught stealing to end the inning.
Chaska scored two more times in the fourth, but Jace Herman started the bottom of the fourth with a blast to center field for a double. But an errant throw allowed Herman to get to third base.
Olivia Thomas singled Herman home to cut the deficit to 13-2, but Chaska scored four more times in the top of the fifth.
Stromberg did double in the bottom of the fifth, but she was stranded at second base.
Stromberg took the loss on the mound. She allowed 15 earned runs on 20 hits in five innings, striking out two.
Defensively, Herman and Emma Jennings made nice catches on hits to the outfield, and Adams made a couple of nice plays at third base.
BSM 15, Cooper 4
Dixon continued to hit well in a 15-4 loss to BSM on May 5.
She finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in the loss.
Arianna Drinkwine also had an RBI, and Herman added a hit and a run scored. Jennings and Thomas both scored runs, as well. Emma Chavez and Adams each had singles.
Stromberg allowed 15 earned runs on 17 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. She struck out three.
Chanhassen 13, Cooper 1
Herman had the lone RBI on a single in a 13-1 loss to Chanhassen on May 7.
Stromberg, Dixon, Drinkwine and Adams all had hits, and Drinkwine scored the run.
Stromberg allowed six earned runs on 14 hits and three walks in six innings. She struck out four.
