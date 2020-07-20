Cooper softball came into the 2020 spring season with several returning players including three seniors.
But while Lacy Newbern, Cerina Walker and Amelia Fritz were the trio of senior leaders, the junior and sophomore class also had a group of leaders in 2020 with the creation of a captains’ counsel.
Normally, seniors and the occasional junior are named as captains for a season. But coach Sarah Vandenberg named captains for each grade to allow for an inclusion of leadership across different ages.
Newbern, junior Grace Sodd and sophomores Emma Jennings and Jace Herman were some of the standouts on the counsel.
“We had some younger kids really stepping up and really showing some great leadership,” Vandenberg said. “It was really fun with them getting involved in the offseason and for the first week of practice – really stepping up and showing how we do it from a fundamentals perspective and with their passion for softball. It was really fun to see.”
The counsel also can serve as a tool for the program in years to come. Vandenberg said it was an opportunity for girls to get a glimpse into what it means to be a leader, including during the offseason.
“The more people that we can get involved and kind of give that opportunity to step up and be leaders, I think the stronger the program will continue to get,” said Vandenberg.
The leadership Vandenberg saw was one of the reasons why she was excited about 2020, which was her second year as head coach with the Hawks.
There were some expectations of growth for a team that finished 8-14 in 2019 with the three seniors being a group with varsity and club experience.
Vandenberg said that Walker is “incredibly determined and has a ton of grit.” Newbern was a starter in 2019, and Fritz was going to add talent, as well.
All three are also playing softball in college. Newbern is headed to the NCAA Division III Crown College in St. Bonifacius. Walker is playing at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Fritz is playing at Mesabi Range College in Virginia (Minnesota). Both of those schools are in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“It will be fun to see what they do as they continue to grow with the sport,” Vandenberg said. “
Then there is the young core that Cooper has. The sophomore class in 2020 includes catcher Claire Stromberg, Olivia Thomas, Morgan Stromberg, Jennings and Herman.
Vandenberg said she was really interested to see how that group improved over the offseason and expected big things from them.
“There’s just a lot of really great players and athletes in general in that class,” Vandenberg said.
And the junior class – which will be the seniors in 2021 – were Sydney Dixon, Arianna Drinkwine, Dani Uzuegbu, Piper Harms and Sodd.
There were also some glimpses into the future talent with a number of middle schoolers that came out, and Vandenberg said she saw a lot of talented players in the group.
And Vandenberg said she thinks everything is moving in the direction of having younger groups excited to try out and become a part of the softball program.
“There are a lot of really passionate players and families that are all in with the softball program, so I think that will only help continue to grow the Cooper softball family,” Vandenberg said.
Challenges of staying ready
The Hawks were able to get a week of practice in before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to be suspended in mid-March, but final teams weren’t finalized yet.
Everything moved online, but with Minnesota State High School League rules on contact, all workouts and meetings were optional. That was a challenge for coaches to keep the players ready to go in case there was a season.
There were optional workouts posted frequently and an optional daily Zoom call where players could call in. The coaches also left the option for players to reach out to them for any help they might need.
Vandenberg said her staff took the approach of supporting the players and helping them use softball as an outlet but only if that was a possibility.
“We encouraged them to, for sure, prioritize any school work even if that was a challenge for them to go online with,” Vandenberg said.
Unfortunately, the season was officially canceled on April 23, and that brought the difficult conversation of telling the entire team.
Vandenberg gave instructions for what could be done for the rest of the school year and made supporting one another a priority.
“I think that that’s where our team really has something really special – the support that you see between the girls and how they really step up for one another when someone is struggling,” Vandenberg said. “It is really impressive to see because this was so hard.”
Things have opened up a little in Minnesota with girls allowed to get back on the field with their club teams in the summer. That allows a chance for girls to improve despite missing the 2020 season.
Vandenberg said that it is rare to have an opportunity to take a breath and work on more fundamentals, and that could be a positive of the missed season.
Vandenberg told her team to focus on what you can control, not outside influences like a pandemic. Changing that mentality can help prepare the girls for the future, she said.
“If you fixate on those things, then it’s a really dark hole that you can go down very quickly,” she said. “So trying to shift that mindset of, ‘OK, this is what it is. Here’s the things that I can do. How can I keep working on softball and get better at it?’ Things like that.”
