Robbinsdale Cooper Nordic skiing traveled to Elm Creek Park Reserve Feb. 4 for a Metro West 5K classic.
The girls squad finished fifth out of five teams with a 111 with only four skiers, and the boys only had two skiers for the varsity race.
Junior Sieanna Huelskamp led the girls with a 29th-place finish in 26 minutes, 30 seconds, and senior Amalia Villalobos finished 31st in 27:32.3.
Sophomore Camille West and junior Claire Stromberg were 36th and 37th, respectively. West had a time of 31:57.7, and Stromberg had a time of 33:27.
Senior William West led the boys with a 25th-place finish in 20:48.8, and sophomore Arlo Hollander took 37th in 24:22.7.
Sophomore Lucy Smit finished in 38:24.8 in the girls JV race, and junior Magnus Korstad finished the boys JV race in 30:58.4.
Bloomington won the boys varsity meet with a 285, led by junior Jonathan Clarke (first, 14:44.7), and Chaska-Chanhassen won the girls meet with a 281, led by senior Ellen Adams (second, 19:27.8).
Bloomington sophomore Jacqueline Larsen won the girls individual title in 18:40.3.
