Cooper Nordic skiing didn’t have a lot of numbers this season, but five skiers did get to participate in the 6A section meet Feb. 10 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Senior Magnus Korstad and junior Arlo Hollander finished eighth in the sprint relay semifinals in 15 minutes, 35 seconds for the boys.

Seniors Claire Stromberg and Sienna Huelskamp took 10th in the sprint relay semifinals in 18:35 for the girls, and junior Camille West finished 48th overall in the pursuit in 55:28 (30:03 classic, 25:25 pursuit).

