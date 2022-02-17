Cooper Nordic skiing has some fun together Feb. 10 in the 6A Nordic skiing sections at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. The Hawks had five particpants at sections, junior Camille West in the girls classic and pursuit, seniors Claire Stromberg and Sieanna Huelskamp in the girls sprint relay and senior Magnus Korstad and junior Arlo Hollander in the boys sprint relay.
Cooper junior Camille West glides to the finish line in the pursuit Feb. 10 in the 6A Nordic skiing sections at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. West finished 48th overall as the lone Hawks' classic and pursuit skier.
Cooper Nordic skiing didn’t have a lot of numbers this season, but five skiers did get to participate in the 6A section meet Feb. 10 at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.
Senior Magnus Korstad and junior Arlo Hollander finished eighth in the sprint relay semifinals in 15 minutes, 35 seconds for the boys.
Seniors Claire Stromberg and Sienna Huelskamp took 10th in the sprint relay semifinals in 18:35 for the girls, and junior Camille West finished 48th overall in the pursuit in 55:28 (30:03 classic, 25:25 pursuit).
