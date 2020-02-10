Cooper Nordic skiing closed its 2019-20 season Feb. 6 at the 6A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park.
The girls teams finished ninth overall with a 201, while the boys team had just one skier in the meet.
Senior Evelyn Villalobos has led the girls all season, and she was the Hawk once again. She finished 31st overall in 33 minutes, 56.6 seconds. She had the 30th-fastest time on the 5K freestyle skate in 15:43, and her classical pursuit time was 18:13.6.
Junior Elley Smith was next on the team in 47th in 38:19.5. She finished the freestyle in 17:31, and she jumped up two spots with a 20:48.5 time in the pursuit.
Sophomore Claire Stromberg was 62nd in 43:33.4, and junior Amalia Villalobos was 63rd in 43:37.7.
Claire Stromberg’s freestyle time was 20:33, and she jumped up five spots with a pursuit time of 23:00.4. Amalia Villalobos’ freestyle was completed in 18:01, and she had a pursuit time of 25:43.7.
Cooper sophomore Morgan Villalobos was 67th in 44:13.4 (20:08 freestyle, 24:05.4 pursuit).
Junior William West was 35th for the boys in 29:46.3 (13:46 freestyle, 16:00.3 pursuit).
