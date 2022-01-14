Cooper boys and girls Nordic skiing remain low on overall numbers this season, but there are some returners on the varsity squad.
The girls bring back seniors Sieanna Huelskamp and Claire Stromberg, junior Camille West and sophomore Mia Korstad.
Huelskamp was 52nd in the 6A section meet last season in 29 minutes, 40.8 seconds, and Claire Stromberg took 58th in 31:18.4. Korstad (36:47.2) and West (38:29.8) were 72nd and 73rd.
Senior Morgan Stromberg was also a part of varsity last season but didn’t race in the first event of this season. If back in 2022, Morgan Stromberg would look to build on last season’s 68th-place finish at sections (33:45.7).
Amalia Villalobos and Hannah Stadie both graduated from last year’s team.
On the boys side, senior Magnus Korstad returns to the boys team that didn’t have enough to fill out a full roster.
Korstad was 63rd at sections in 27:43.8 and 47th in the Metro West Conference meet in 39:03.3.
Junior Arlo Hollander didn’t compete in the first race this season. If back, Hollander will be looking to build on a 61st-place finish at sections (27:43.4) and a 46th-place finish at conference (38:54.1).
William West graduated from last season’s roster.
Metro West skate
The Hawks competed in the Metro West 5K skate meet Dec. 17 at Hyland Park Reserve.
The girls finished with an 82.
Huelskamp was 31st in 18:43.3, and Mia Korstad was 41st in 20:39.3. Claire Stromberg took 43rd in 20:46.2, and West finished the scoring with a 47th-place finish in 22:22.6.
St. Louis Park won the meet with a 279.
On the boys side, Magnus Korstad took 35th in 15:28.6.
Bloomington won the meet with a 260.
