Eight Cooper High School Nordic skiers with experience from last season are expected back on the course in 2021 – six girls and two boys.
For the girls squad, senior Amalia Villalobos, juniors Claire Stromberg, Morgan Stromberg and Sienna Huelskamp and sophomores Camille West and Lucy Smit are back.
For the boys, senior William West and sophomore Arlo Hollander return after racing last year.
The more inexperienced skiers will have more of a challenge to learn and improve this season with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a pause in the season. Practices were paused in November and not resumed until Jan. 4, and the first meet is Thursday, Jan. 14, at Carver Park Reserve.
The season is also shortened with just five regular season meets. A conference and section meet is also expected, though the Minnesota State High School League has not finalized any postseason plans.
Cooper girls
The Hawks girls team graduated Evelyn Villalobos, who finished 12th in the Metro West Conference meet to earn an all-conference selection. She was also 31st in the 6A section meet. Senior Elley Smith is also not with the team this year after racing on varsity as a junior.
But Claire and Morgan Stromberg, Villalobos and Huelskamp also raced at sections. West helped on varsity throughout the season, as well.
Claire Stromberg finished 62nd in the 6A section meet, and Villalobos was four seconds behind in 63rd. Huelskamp was just 11 seconds behind Claire Stromberg in 64th.
Morgan Stromberg was 67th overall – about 29 seconds behind Huelskamp.
In the Metro West Conference race, Morgan Stromberg was third on the Hawks in 38th. Villalobos was less than a minute behind for a 40th-place finish.
Claire Stromberg was 44th, and Huelskamp finished 46th. West was the eighth best finisher for Cooper out of 10 skiers that competed at conference.
Smit raced with the junior varsity team last season. She was 54th out of 56 skiers in the Metro West JV championships in 2020.
Boys team
The Cooper boys Nordic ski team does not have a full varsity team.
West and Hollander look to both race varsity this season, but West is the lone skier who raced at both the Metro West meet and the 6A section meet.
West was 28th overall at conference, and he was 35th overall at sections with a time under 30 minutes.
Hollander did race in three varsity meets. He was under 24 minutes in one Metro West classic race last January and was under 20 minutes in one of two Metro West skate races in December 2019.
Conference preview
Chaska-Chanhassen won the girls Metro West title over Bloomington by five points last season – 268-263. St. Louis Park was third overall with a 257.
Seniors Anika Sather and Ellen Adams and junior Isabella Roemer are back for the Stormhawks after sixth, seventh and eighth place finishes in the Metro West Conference meet last season.
Senior Meghan Pierson is also back after taking 11th last year, and senior Grace Stroh returns after taking 15th.
Bloomington gets back the two best skiers from last year’s conference meet. Junior Sierra Larson won the conference title, and sophomore Jacqueline Larsen was the runner-up.
Senior Erin Drewitz is also back after finishing ninth, and sophomore Molly Woods, senior Anna Gaul and freshman Jamie Drewitz also return after taking 16th, 17th and 19th, respectively.
Park gets back senior Mimi Kniser and freshman Hanna Wilsey who took third and fourth at conference in 2020. Junior Victoria Schmelzle finished 10th, and freshman Jersey Miller was 13th.
Freshman Addison Chenvert and senior Ivy Houts are back, as well, after taking 18th and 20th at conference in 2020.
Chaska-Chanhassen, Bloomington and St. Louis Park also finished first, second and third in the boys race.
Chaska-Chanhassen graduated three of its top four skiers, but senior Benjamin Scheller is back after taking eighth. Freshman Bennett Adams also returns after finishing 11th, and senior Sam Wilmot and junior Cole Donahe are back after taking 13th and 18th, respectively.
Bloomington gets back defending conference champion junior Jonathan Clark. Senior Zachary Skinner and junior Keaton Mayhew also return after sixth- and 19th-place finishes, respectively.
Senior Danny Walsh leads all Park returners after taking fourth at conference in 2020. Juniors Daniel Shope and Tait Myers are also back after taking 12th and 16th last season.
Senior Max Gohman finished 20th for Park at the conference meet in 2020.
