Cooper girls Nordic skiing finished 10th out of 12 teams in the 6A section meet March 1 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Seniors Amalia Villalobos and Hannah Stadie finished their high school careers in the meet with Villalobos being the top finisher – helping the Hawks to a team score of 177, just one behind Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Juniors Sieanna Huelskamp, Claire Stromberg and Morgan Stromberg, sophomore Camille West and freshman Mia Korstad are all expected back next season. The three juniors joined Villalobos in the team’s top four at sections.
The boys only had three skiers at sections, with senior Williams West leading the team to finish his high school career.
Junior Magnus Korstad and sophomore Arlo Hollander are both expected back next season as Cooper will look for more numbers.
Girls
Villalobos led the Hawks with a 49th-place finish in 28 minutes, 58.8 seconds (15:17 classic, 13:41.8 skate), and Huelskamp finished 52nd in 29:40.8 (16:28 classic, 13:12.8 skate).
Claire Stromberg was 58th in 31:18.4 (16:30 classic, 14:48.4 skate), and Morgan Stromberg finished 68th in 33:45.7 (18:22 classic, 15:23.7 skate).
The top four counted toward the final score, with Stadie, Korstad and West also competing.
Stadie took 71st in 35:36.3 (19:30 classic, 16:06.3 skate). Korstad finished 72nd in 36:47.2 (20:46 classic, 16:01.2 skate), and West was 73rd in 38:29.8 (19:47 classic, 18:42.8 skate).
Boys
West led the trio of boys skiers with a 35th-place finish in 23:15.3 (12:33 classic, 10:42.3 skate).
Hollander was next with a 61st-place finish in 27:43.4 (14:39 classic, 13:04.4 skate), and Korstad finished 63rd in 27:43.8 (15:07 classic, 12:36.8 skate).
