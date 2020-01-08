Cooper Nordic skiing brings back three girls and one boy from last season’s varsity squads.
Senior Evelyn Villalobos, junior Elley Smith and sophomore Morgan Stromberg are back for the girls, and junior William West returns for the boys.
The girls graduated top skier Nora Griffin-Wiesner from last season, and the boys graduated several skiers, as well.
Villalobos finished 46th at sections last season, and Smith and Stromberg were 63rd and 65th, respectively. West was 53rd for the boys.
December start
The Hawks began the season Dec. 5 in a Metro West 5K skate race.
The girls took fifth with a 127.
Villalobos was 15th in 17 minutes, 19.5 seconds, and Smith took 29th in 19:03.6. Morgan Stromberg was 35th in 19:55.9, and sophomore Claire Stromberg completed the scoring with a 38th-place finish in 20:16.9.
The boys only had two skiers – freshman Arlo Hollander and West.
West took 23rd in 15:13.9, and Hollander was 44th in 19:57.7.
Cooper traveled to Baker Park on Dec. 12 for a 5K skate race.
The girls were fifth out of six teams with a 158.
Villalobos finished 10th in 18:30.9, and Smith was 30th in 21:46.2. Claire (22:49) and Morgan Stromberg (23:03.5) added 34th- and 35th-place finishes. Sophomore Sieanna Huelskamp (23:56.1) and junior Amalia Villalobos (24:22.6) were 38th and 40th.
West took 21st for the boys in 16:49.8, and Hollander was 42nd in 21:18.2.
The girls finished fourth out of six teams Dec. 19 in a 5K classic at Hyland Park Reserve.
Evelyn Villalobos was 17th in 18:28.5, and Claire Stromberg (22:16.2) and Amalia Villalobos (22:20.5) were 31st and 32nd.
Smith (23:16.2) and Huelskamp (23:45.6) were 34th and 35th.
