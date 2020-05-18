Cooper senior Evelyn Villalobos was in eighth grade when she heard her sister Felicia talking about the Minneapolis Athena Award and how a soccer player was nominated.
It was then that Villalobos said she decided she would like to get the award and was looking forward to having the opportunity as a senior.
And while she was named the 2020 winner for Cooper, it wasn’t an expectation.
“I think it’s something really cool,” Villalobos said.
The first Hawk to win the award was Chris Yungner, and the past 10 recipients were Laurie Bohler (2014), Nathanlee N Boissiere (2011), Kylie Christensen (2016), Elizabeth Evans (2013), Meg Gaytko (2015), Elizabeth Smude (2018), Kendall Simone Thiede (2017), Shaina Weatherhead (2010), Nora Griffin-Wiesner (2019) and Kaelyn Margaret Williams (2012).
The program’s mission statement is “to recognize the outstanding senior young female athlete from each of the Minneapolis city, suburban and private schools and to honor each woman for her achievements in one or several sports.”
“I was close with both (Smude and Griffin-Wiesner) and looked up to them so much,” Villalobos said. “To receive an award that both of them received feels really good.”
Villalobos finished with 13 varsity letters in her high school career – five in soccer, three in Nordic skiing and five in ultimate frisbee. She was also a captain on the soccer team twice and once for the Nordic ski team.
Villalobos was in eighth grade when she started soccer and ultimate frisbee, and she even knew the teams earlier than that because her older sister Felicia also played on both teams.
Villalobos was a captain on the soccer team for two years and once on the Nordic skiing team, and she also won all-conference awards in both sports. She also made sure to volunteer at team events.
“I feel like I just dedicated a lot of time to all the sports which helped me get the Athena Award, Villalobos said.
Soccer was Villalobos’ main sport, and she was able to grow with the team and share in the success of her senior season in the fall where the program had some key milestones like a win over Chanhassen and a 4-1 start to the season.
“Every year, we just continued to get better and it has been really nice to come back every season and know that we were building off of what we had done the last season,” she said. “I hope that they continue to get better next year too and continue to improve, but to be able to leave the team in this position feels really good.
“It was a good way to end my high school soccer experience.”
While soccer and ultimate frisbee were sports Villalobos was familiar with, Nordic skiing was a sport she never thought she would do. She said she didn’t go into high school with skiing as a plan, and it was unique for her because none of her siblings skied.
Nordic skiing might have been one of the sports Villalobos joined later in her high school career, but one of her favorite sports memories is associated with the team.
Nordic skiing is more an individual sport, and that was something new to Villalobos. But there was a moment when she realized that she was a part of the team and it stands out to her.
The team goes to Maplelag Resort in Becker every year, and she was a junior when she first participated. They were on the trail with the team at night, and she was able to look up at the stars.
“All of the competition in the sport was taken away because we were just skiing for fun at night,” Villalobos said. “It felt like a team, and it felt like we were all together.”
Besides sports, Villalobos also was a part of several other school activities. She is the president of the National Honors Society, the class president of the student council, a drum major in the marching band and a chamber singer.
She is on the honor roll at Cooper and is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate, a two-year program that helps entry into higher education that is accepted by universities around the world.
In 2017, she was also in the honor choir.
The balance of academics and athletics was a challenge at first, Villalobos said, especially when sophomore year started.
And two former Athena Award winners – Smude and Griffin-Wiesner – helped Villalobos figure out how to succeed with so much on her plate.
She said she was in the bleachers watching the soccer game before hers with Griffin-Wiesner, who was also on the soccer team, and Griffin-Wiesner helped Villalobos with homework as she did her own.
“I think it helped because that is how I balanced my time,” Villalobos said. “I would bring my work to other things when there was that sort of down time. And I had a lot of help from other people.”
She also enjoyed the hard work that included days where she would go to National Honor Society meetings and then go straight to soccer practice.
“It feels really good to be recognized because I spent a lot of time with everything,” Villalobos said. “It feels good to be recognized for all the effort that I put in for four years.”
Villalobos has also used her resume to get into Gustavus Adolphus College and will play soccer for the NCAA Division III school.
She said she has looked at Gustavus since she was a freshman when she started to get involved in music programs. And her church did a music camp at Gustavus, and it left a lasting impression.
“I fell in love with the campus and the environment, and everyone was just so friendly,” she said.
Later during club soccer, Villalobos had to reach out to colleges when she went to showcases, and Gustavus was the place she reached out to.
And when she went back to the campus in the fall after being in contact with the school for so long, she decided it was the place she was meant to be.
Dealing with the pandemic
The annual luncheon for Athena Award winners was to be held on May 8, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the luncheon to be canceled.
The Athena Committee is still going to have plaques and a memory book with a description of all 55 winners’ accomplishments in order to honor the student-athletes.
“It is a little disappointing because I think it would be cool to talk with some other Athena Award winners and just see what they’re involved in,” Villalobos said. “I haven’t really met a lot of people that are as involved as I am, so I think it would be very cool to see how they managed to do it and managed their time.”
Villalobos is also being affected by the pandemic in other ways, and she said it has been surreal.
She said that she was looking forward to the end of the school year when things start to wrap up like student events and in-person graduation. But she is trying to remain positive by looking forward to next year.
“I just keep thinking of what the future brings and how that is kind of exciting – like going to college and playing soccer there,” Villalobos said. “As disappointing as it is that I won’t get graduation and to make my speech at graduation and get my last season of ultimate frisbee in, there are bigger and better things that will continue.”
To be able to play soccer in college is another thing to look forward to. Villalobos said one of her sister’s biggest regrets is not being a part of a soccer team in college because of how much she misses it.
Villalobos realized she would also miss it too much and having the opportunity to play in college makes her very excited.
“That’s the one thing that is keeping me positive through all of this,” Villalobos said. “I go outside every day and will just practice by myself – whether it is just juggling or I will get my mom to throw balls at me for a while.
“I cannot wait to go next year.”
