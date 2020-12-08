Anyone who played, followed sports or attended events at Cooper High School will notice that something is missing – the voice and presence of Lloyd T. Sullivan.
Sullivan, who died at the age of 58 on Oct. 16, was an athletic announcer, timer and scorekeeper for the Hawks for over 30 years. He was also a field attendant for the city of Crystal.
At Cooper, he ran the scoreboard for football, volleyball, basketball and wrestling since at least the 1986-87 school year.
“(Lloyd) was incredibly dependable,” Cooper Athletic Director John Oelfke said. “He always showed up early and loved his job as much as we appreciated having him. He liked to play music from his era, which some of our fans loved and some of our students not as much. Lloyd will be deeply missed.”
Sullivan had a love for Cooper sports. Sean A. Skinner worked side-by-side with Sullivan for many years when he was the Cooper football stadium announcer. During that time, Sullivan was running the scoreboard and clock for football games.
Skinner also played softball when Sullivan was an umpire in the 1990s at Becker Park in Crystal.
“We got along really well, he was a sweet guy,” Becker wrote in an email. “I always looked forward to Friday football games where Lloyd and I could chat and share our love for the Hawks. He had a love of music, pro wrestling and being a part of his community. Especially for the teams of the Hawks.
“It’s really sad that he passed.”
Robbinsdale area schools marketing and communication specialist Jodi Fielder wrote in an email that Sullivan was “the voice of the Hawks.”
“Anyone that has been to a Cooper event has seen or heard Lloyd,” she wrote in an email.
Sullivan was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. He is survived by siblings Lowell (Dee), Leroy (Corrine), Chris and Martha and other relatives and friends.
