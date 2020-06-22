Cooper girls track and field made the best of a bad situation in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension and the eventual cancellation of the spring season.
The Hawks were only able to get four practices in before schools were closed and all spring sports and activities were put on hold, but the goal for coach Chris DiSalvi and his staff was keeping a team connection and also keeping the team active.
Coaches still passed out workout sheets for athletes based on their events, and DiSalvi hosted an online high-intensity workout, and athletes still received team T-shirts.
There was also a virtual meet that was scored like a normal track meet with events like who can do the most consecutive push ups, run the fastest mile or have the highest vertical leap.
“I still feel really good about it because I still felt like we gave our kids an opportunity to exercise and stay active when I think those kids really needed it after staring at a desk for so long,” DiSalvi said. “I was happy that with our virtual track meet we gave them awards that they can pick up at the end of the school year from our activities office.”
There was also a fundraiser through the Snap! Raise website in order to get money for new team jackets, and the participating athletes were able to secure the funds needed, even making a fun video to encourage friends and family to donate.
This impressed DiSalvi because the team wasn’t meeting regularly, and he didn’t have as many opportunities to remind everyone about the fundraiser. While the jackets weren’t used this year, they will be ready for next season.
“They still went out and they did it to the best of their ability and obviously in a very difficult economic situation too,” DiSalvi said. “It speaks a lot about their character and why I am looking forward to working with them next year.”
The positives were something that DiSalvi tried to push throughout the suspended season. At first, the thought was that practices and possibly meets could happen around May 1, but then the season was officially canceled on April 23.
The suspended season brought challenges as some athletes that competed last year didn’t have the time to turn in paperwork to officially rejoin in 2020 – like seniors Ajhianna Jackson, Autumn Johnson, Jeanette Wu and Mameki Donzo and sophomores Jessie Wu, Merhawit Asta and Eboni Dawkins.
Juniors Trophina Mentoe, Neveah Butcher-Olson, sophomore Nyre Paul and freshman Lucy Smit also lost a year of experience with high hopes of improving.
Senior Jorielle Breck also came out for the team this year in the hopes of trying a new sport, and there were several other strong returners including senior captain Asia Franklin and junior captain Grace Hambike.
And the lost season also took away the debut of seventh-grader Lizzie Monner, who was one of the better runners for the Cooper cross country team. Monner was expected to help out in distance races coming from Robbinsdale Middle School.
“That would have been really exciting,” DiSalvi said. “She works very hard, and I admire her enthusiasm and guts for going out for a high school sport as a seventh grader.”
One of the bigger disappointments was not getting another year of leadership from Franklin, DiSalvi said.
Franklin was one of the throwers for the Hawks who was on the team for three years but participated in the shot put and discus for the first time last year. DiSalvi worked with her as a teacher and a coach, and it said it was unfortunate to have her high school career end this way.
“She was a great role model for our students,” DiSalvi said. “She worked really hard. She was a person who I know was very excited and looking forward to this year.”
Breck was another senior who was going to make her track and field debut as a thrower in 2020. DiSalvi said she wanted to be with some friends and give the sport a chance, and in the few practice days was able to do some work with other coaches.
He expected her to be a big contributor this season.
“She’s another example of a person who I feel for in terms of just not being able to have that last season to look forward to trying something new,” DiSalvi said.
Some of the other seniors who competed last year but weren’t officially signed up before the season was suspended were Jackson, Donzo and Johnson with throws and Jeanette Wu with the high jump.
DiSalvi said that Jackson would have been a great addition to this year’s roster and was already one to score points in meets. Jackson is actually going to be throwing at NCAA Division III Augsburg University next season.
Donzo and Johnson were two other athletes that could have shown leadership, and Jeanette Wu was a four-year participant who would have helped in the high jump.
But overall, the Hawks were a young team coming in after graduating Sierra Lynch – who is now playing basketball for North Iowa Area Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Three girls who are expected to be leaders in 2021 also did the best in the Cooper virtual meet this spring with Smit winning with a strong mile time and Hambike and Mentoe coming in second and third.
Smit is mostly a distance runner, and Hambike participated in the 200, 400 and 4x200 last season in conference and sections. Mentoe was probably the best sprinter coming back and is a great role model, DiSalvi said.
“It was really kind of cool to see those three girls compete and make the best out of that bad situation,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing how they do next year. Those three, they really showed me something in terms of being dedicated and working hard and not giving up on our season when I think there were a lot of reasons for kids to stop working out and not thinking about track.”
Butcher-Olson and Paul were also participating in workouts this spring are both sprinters. DiSalvi said they ran good times last season and were both working hard in the offseason.
Dawkins and Asta weren’t signed up yet, but both were very improved from 2018 to 2019, so DiSalvi expected more improvement this year. They were distance runners.
Jessie Wu was another athlete that didn’t officially sign up in 2020, but she was expected to be the lone long jumper for the girls again.
Cooper’s strength would have been the sprints and throws again, but DiSalvi was also hoping to introduce students to new events to not only score more points in meets but also to get more experience and participation rather than having backup athletes in the 100 and 200 meter races.
He said he wanted to teach the girls to compete and realize how fun it was to set goals and achieve them during a season.
“We only had four practices, but right off the bat, I think we clicked really well as a team,” DiSalvi said. “I felt like we had a lot of people buy into our program right away, so I think if the season worked out the way it should have, I think we have at least made a lot of progress from the previous year.
“We would have had a really good experience for a lot of our girls, and I think that was the bigger disappointment with it.”
The goal for 2021 will remain similar, and DiSalvi thinks it is possible with the coaching staff’s knowledge of how to train athletes for particular events.
And he also said that there might be more excitement and motivation for the team members to try new events, work hard in the offseason and be ready to go next spring.
“I’m looking forward especially to next year because I’m really excited about it, and I think our kids are going to look forward too – being able to compete but also be able to meet with their friends and develop those kinds of relationships that you only get in high school athletics,” DiSalvi said.
