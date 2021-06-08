Cooper seniors Trophina Mentoe and Grace Hambike both brought home Metro West Conference medals May 29 in the girls track and field championships at Cooper High School.
The Hawks didn’t have a full team like other conference members, and they finished seventh with a 28. Chanhassen (166), St. Louis Park (163.5), Bloomington Jefferson (129.5) and Chaska (121) were the top four teams.
Mentoe brought home the lone conference title for Cooper with a PR leap in the long jump. She reached 16 feet, 2 inches to best St. Louis Park junior Sihirah Reese (15-9 1/2).
Mentoe also participated in the 200-meter dash and finished fourth overall with a 28.15 seconds. Hambike finished third in the 200 in 28.14, as both teammates finished behind Jefferson junior Norah D’Almeida (27.38) and St. Louis Park junior Freya Wade (27.74).
Hambike also took fourth in the 400 in 1:04.59. Bloomington Kennedy sophomore Maisie Pederson won the 400 in 1:01.43.
Hambike also joined senior Hannah Stadie, freshman Leah deBryun and eighth-grader Elizabeth Monner in the 4x400. They finished seventh with a season-best time of 4.56.99.
Chaska’s Synia Montoya, Noella Ross, Kendall Thom and Annalise Bury won the 4x400 in a season-best time of 4:15.19.
Junior Kaleah Phillips-Kelley, sophomores DeMyah Driver and Neyamyah Matthews and freshman Riel McKenzie took seventh in the 4x100 in 59.59. Chaska’s Sydney Grossklaus, Daneyah Hughes, Kelli Streetar and Aniya Burnet won in a season-best time of 52.27.
Eighth-grader Lauren Norful just missed a top-eight finish in both the discus and the shot put. She had PR throws of 70-11 in the discus and 24-8 in the shot put to take ninth in both events. Chanhassen sophomore Avery Linder won the shot put (31-10), and Jefferson senior Claire Sazama won the discus (100-5).
Freshman Rovella Charles finished 10th in the high jump with a PR height of 4-4, and she was 16th in the long jump (PR, 13-2 1/4). Park’s Reese won the high jump (5-2).
Matthews (14.48), Driver (16.33) and McKenzie (16.38) finished 13th, 18th and 19th, respectively, in the 100. Phillips-Kelley was 13th in the 200 (PR, 30.79).
Sophomore Lucille Smit (season-best, 3:03.28), Monner (3:12.12) and freshman Becky Ochieng (PR, 3:27.69) were 14th, 17th and 19th, respectively, in the 800. DeBryun (PR, 1:11) and Stadie (1:21.17) were 16th and 18th in the 400, and junior Jocelyn Hernandez-Mendoza was 18th in both the shot put (PR, 17-8 1/4) and the discus (PR, 43-2).
The girls travel to the 6AA section meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at Wayzata. The top two finishes in each event and anyone who bested a state standard advanced to state.
