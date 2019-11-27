Cooper senior Lauren Welle earned a first-team All-Metro West Conference selection this season for the Hawks’ girls tennis team.
Welle was joined by honorable mentions seniors Kayla Johnson and Angela Yang.
Welle was the No. 1 player for Cooper this season, and while she didn’t win a match with a difficult schedule, she did win four games this season against conference opponents and came close to a win against Park Center senior Khe Mee Yang on Sept. 16 in a 3-6, 7-5, 9-11 loss.
Welle also played doubles three teams this season.
Johnson was the No. 1 doubles this season, teaming up with senior Brynn Zimmerman most of the year. Johnson also teamed up with Yang, senior Ella Toutge and junior Abigail King in matches this season.
Johnson and Zimmerman won seven games against conference opponents, and Johnson and King also won a game against a conference opponent.
Johnson and Yang had the closest match against Kennedy sophomore Sarah Conzemius and freshman Elissa Dinneen in a 2-6, 6-3, 4-10 loss.
Yang also played matches on No.1 singles with Zimmerman and No. 2 doubles with King and Toutge and on No. 3 doubles with King and sophomore Jamese Decker.
She actually moved up from No. 3 doubles to No. 1 doubles by the end of the season.
