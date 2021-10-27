Cooper girls tennis sent one singles player and two doubles teams to the 5AA individual tennis section tournament Oct. 18-19 at Innercity Tennis in Minneapolis.
Senior Mimi Otu and junior Ella Macki competed on the doubles side but had a challenging draw against eighth-seeded Delano juniors Bella Molitor and Addie Persian.
Otu and Macki dropped the match 0-6, 0-6.
Junior Michelle Yang and freshman Elizabeth Brust, who won a few matches this season had the challenge of opening against seventh-seeded St. Michael-Albertville seniors Olivia Flaten and Ellie Breuer.
Junior Katlin Doan competed in the singles bracket and went up against Maple Grove junior Gabi Parker in the first round.
Doan dropped the match 0-6, 0-6 against the 13-win Parker.
Senior Bailey Morehouse was invited but withdrew from the first round match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.