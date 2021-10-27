Cooper girls tennis sent one singles player and two doubles teams to the 5AA individual tennis section tournament Oct. 18-19 at Innercity Tennis in Minneapolis.

Senior Mimi Otu and junior Ella Macki competed on the doubles side but had a challenging draw against eighth-seeded Delano juniors Bella Molitor and Addie Persian.

Otu and Macki dropped the match 0-6, 0-6.

Junior Michelle Yang and freshman Elizabeth Brust, who won a few matches this season had the challenge of opening against seventh-seeded St. Michael-Albertville seniors Olivia Flaten and Ellie Breuer.

Junior Katlin Doan competed in the singles bracket and went up against Maple Grove junior Gabi Parker in the first round.

Doan dropped the match 0-6, 0-6 against the 13-win Parker.

Senior Bailey Morehouse was invited but withdrew from the first round match.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments