Cooper junior Elley Smith and sophomore Emma Launderville both made the All-Metro Conference list as honorable mentions for the Hawks’ girls swimming team this season.
Both Smith and Launderville were captains this year, and both earned medals in the 5AA section meet on the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Smith also participated in the 50 free, 500 free, 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay events this season, and Launderville participated in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
They both led the team’s transition from Class A to Class AA and are expected to return as captains again.
