Cooper girls swimming and diving earned medals for all three relays Oct. 23-24 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.

The Hawks, which took seventh as a team with a 75, only had a few swimmers compared to the top teams in the section.

But the 400-yard free relay ended up sixth overall in 4 minutes, 24.72 seconds, led by juniors Morgan Stromberg and Emma Launderville, sophomore Olivia Lauter and eighth-grader Adeline Dodd.

Juniors Maddie Monner and Claire Stromberg, sophomore Camille West and Launderville took seventh in the 200 medley relay in 2:10.27. Morgan Stromberg, Dodd, Monner and West were seventh in the 200 free relay in 1:54.8.

Launderville had the next best finish in the 100 breaststroke. She was 16th in 1:19.57. Eighth-grader Jenna Schlickbernd took 24th in 1:25.72.

Monner had two 17th-place finishes. She was 17th in the 50 free in 27.52 and in the 100 free in 1:00.45. West was 19th in the 200 individual medley in 2:44.05.

Dodd took 21st in the 200 free in 2:22.47, and she was 21st in the 100 free in 1:03.73. Morgan Stromberg took 22nd in the 50 free in 29.31 and in the 100 free in 1:05.68.

Sophomore Emma Borisevich finished 22nd in the 500 free in 6:45.78, and Claire Stromberg was 22nd in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.17. West was 22nd in the 100 butterfly in 1:14.9.

Claire Stromberg added a 23rd-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:18.82, and Schlickbernd took 23rd in the 200 IM in 2:50.69.

Lauter was 24th in the 50 free in 30.64 and in the 100 free in 1:07.14.

