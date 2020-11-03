Cooper girls swimming and diving earned medals for all three relays Oct. 23-24 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
The Hawks, which took seventh as a team with a 75, only had a few swimmers compared to the top teams in the section.
But the 400-yard free relay ended up sixth overall in 4 minutes, 24.72 seconds, led by juniors Morgan Stromberg and Emma Launderville, sophomore Olivia Lauter and eighth-grader Adeline Dodd.
Juniors Maddie Monner and Claire Stromberg, sophomore Camille West and Launderville took seventh in the 200 medley relay in 2:10.27. Morgan Stromberg, Dodd, Monner and West were seventh in the 200 free relay in 1:54.8.
Launderville had the next best finish in the 100 breaststroke. She was 16th in 1:19.57. Eighth-grader Jenna Schlickbernd took 24th in 1:25.72.
Monner had two 17th-place finishes. She was 17th in the 50 free in 27.52 and in the 100 free in 1:00.45. West was 19th in the 200 individual medley in 2:44.05.
Dodd took 21st in the 200 free in 2:22.47, and she was 21st in the 100 free in 1:03.73. Morgan Stromberg took 22nd in the 50 free in 29.31 and in the 100 free in 1:05.68.
Sophomore Emma Borisevich finished 22nd in the 500 free in 6:45.78, and Claire Stromberg was 22nd in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.17. West was 22nd in the 100 butterfly in 1:14.9.
Claire Stromberg added a 23rd-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 1:18.82, and Schlickbernd took 23rd in the 200 IM in 2:50.69.
Lauter was 24th in the 50 free in 30.64 and in the 100 free in 1:07.14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.