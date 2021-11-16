Cooper girls swimming and diving brought home 5AA section medals in all three relays Nov. 11-13 at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Seventh-grader Ella Cooley was on two of the relay teams and also was the only Hawks’ swimmer to score points in all four of her events.
Cooley joined seniors Emma Launderville and Morgan Stromberg and freshman Jenna Schlickbernd to take seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 54.25 seconds.
Cooley also joined freshman Ally Suckerman, junior Camille West and Launderville on the 400 free relay to take seventh in 4:16.99.
Cooley made the consolation final in both the 50 and 100 free, as well. Cooley finished ninth overall in the 100 free in 57.59 and 10th in the 50 free in 26.06.
The 200 medley relay also brought home medals. Senior Claire Stromberg, Morgan Stromberg, Schlickbernd and West took seventh in 2:13.71.
Morgan Stromberg also scored points in the 100 breaststroke, taking 16th in 1:21.13.
Several other finishes happened in the prelims.
West was 17th in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.17, and Launderville took 19th in the 500 free in 6:12.57. Claire Stromberg added a 20th-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.79 and a 21st-place finish in the 100 fly in 1:18.33.
Schlickbernd was 20th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.11, and Suckerman finished 22nd in the 500 free in 6:21.42. West was 23rd in the 200 IM in 2:49.14, and Launderville was 23rd in the 200 free in 2:20.27.
Schlickbernd took 24th in the 200 IM in 2:49.14, and Morgan Stromberg had a 24th-place finish in the 50 free in 28.76. Suckerman was 25th in the 200 free in 2:25.63.
Senior Emma Borisevich was 25th in the 500 free in 7:03.73 and 26th in the 200 free in 2:36.09.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.