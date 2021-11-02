Cooper girls swimming has had some successes in 2021 so far, which includes the first dual win in several years in a match against Columbia Heights.
But the Hawks had a challenge in the 5AA True Team section, which is one of the toughest in the state, and ended up seventh with a 454. But they still came away with some personal bests and even had a top-10 finish.
Seventh-grader Ella Cooley took ninth overall in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 58.44 seconds, which is about five seconds away from the state standard (53.25).
Cooley also took 11th with the 200 free relay with seniors Maddie Monner, Morgan Stromberg and Emma Launderville, finishing in 1:54.75.
Cooley, Monner, Launderville and junior Camille West added an 11th-place finish in the 400 free relay in 4:16.23.
Cooley had personal best times in the 50 and 100 free.
Launderville took 13th in the 500 free in 6:07.91, which was a season best time for her, and Monner was 16th in the 100 free in 1:04.
Monner had personal best times in the 100 and 200 free.
West (1:14.35) and senior Claire Stromberg (1:21.65) ended up 17th and 19th in the 100 butterfly. West’s time was a personal best.
Launderville also finished 15th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.2, and freshman Jenna Schlickbernd was 18th in 1:25.48.
Claire and Morgan Stromberg, West and Schlickbernd also finished 19th in the 200 medley relay in 2:19.13.
Monner added a 19th-place finish in the 200 free in 2:21.47, and freshman Ally Suckerman was 22nd in 2:23.68. West was 22nd in the 200 IM in 2:45.76. Claire Stromberg was also 22nd in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.89.
Schlickbernd had a PR in the 200 IM in the meet, and Suckerman had PRs in the 200 and 500 free.
Cooper 85, Columbia Heights 71
The Hawks won their first dual meet since 2019 Oct. 14 with an 85-71 win over Columbia Heights.
“It was truly awedome to see the girls race and compete very well on senior night,” coach Joe Mau wrote in an email.
Monner, Schlickbernd, West and Morgan Stromberg won the 200 medleay relay in 2:16.39, and Launderville (2:20.16) and Suckerman (2:23.84) finished 1-2 in the 200 free.
Cooley added a first place in the 200 Im in 2:37.92, and Monner (28.92), Morgan Stromberg (30.12) and Schlickbernd (30.78) finished 1-2-3 in the 50 free.
West (1:12.9) and Claire Stromberg (1:18.16) finished 1-2 in the 100 butterfly, and Cooley (1:00.17), Schlickbernd (1:06.9) and Suckerman (1:07.54) finished 1-2-3 in the 100 free.
Launderville (6:19.79) and junior Emma Borisevich (6:45.28) finished 1-2 in the 500 free, and Cooley, Morgan Stromberg, Schlickbernd and Launderville won the 200 free relay in 1:59.71.
Sophomore Natalie Karnick, Seventh-grader Saraphina Wilhlem, Suckerman and Borisevich took third in 2:09.32.
The last three events were run as exhibitions with Cooper clinching the dual.
Monner (1:13.57) and Claire Stromberg (1:14.82) would have taken 1-2 in the 100 backstroke.
Morgan Stromberg (1:25.93) would have taken second in the 100 breaststroke, and both 400 free relays would have been first and second.
Cooley, Wilhelm, Suckerman and West finished in 4:29.22, and Monner, Borisevich, Claire Stromberg and Launderville finished in 4:36.87.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.