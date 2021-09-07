Cooper girls soccer is looking to balance staying competitive with continuing to get playing time for the entire roster in 2021.
The reason for this is the lack of numbers forcing the decision to combine everyone on one team instead of having varsity and a junior varsity squads.
Growth will inevitably come with more playing time for some of the younger players, but it also means there will most likely be some growing pains early in the season, coach Nick Wetherall said.
“We have some very experienced players and had a couple of kids out there tonight who have never played in a competitive soccer game,” Wetherall said. “Just trying to figure that out to remain competitive but have the program really improve with the positivity and the inclusivity and all of that.”
Senior captains midfielders Claire Snapko, Kaidin Camp and Alyce Madson and defenseman Jace Herman are some of the experienced players on the team, and all can play at a high level.
There are also nine sophomores, three freshmen and a seventh grader on the team.
But one of the bonuses at a school like Cooper is that the program is already used to having the seniors and more experienced players help the younger ones get acclimated to the varsity game.
This season, Wetherall said that this might be the most vocal of the teams he has coached. Players communicate a lot on the field, whether it is in practice or in games.
A lot of explaining is done to help correct mistakes. A lot of cheering is done to help bring out more positive play.
“It’s just a great group of leaders that we have,” Wetherall said.
Despite an 0-3 start to the season, the main thing to take in the early games is to understand what good play looks like.
The Hawks dropped a 1-0 game to Rockford on Aug. 28 and 4-0 games to Chaska on Aug. 31 and to St. Croix Lutheran on Sept. 2 to open the season.
In the loss to Chaska, the Hawks nearly made it to the second half with a scoreless game. And several goals were on nice strikes that were tough to defend.
The defense was playing well, and sophomore goalie Marin Scherber made several nice saves, including one where she dove to her right and punched the ball out with an outstretched hand.
“That’s the main positive I take from it – learn how to defend, stay connected as a team,” Wetherall said. “It’s not always easy. When you have inexperienced players, they might try and chase the ball more and not stay so connected.”
And for Scherber and freshman Mia Korstad, who replaced Scherber in the net after a minor injury on a save attempt, there were many more positives.
Cooper graduate AJ Jiron was a four-year starter, which meant there would be a lot of questions on who can take over in 2021.
“It was really an unknown, and that’s a work in progress,” Wetherall said. “They are both pretty new to it, but both stepped up and jumped in there and did a good job.”
