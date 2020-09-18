p2 spt roc gsoc camp

Cooper junior forward Kaidin Camp, pictured settling down a pass in a game last season, scored the lone goal Sept. 10 in a 1-0 win at St. Louis Park.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Cooper girls soccer has its first win of the 2020 season following a 1-0 win Sept. 10 at St. Louis Park.

The Hawks (1-3 overall) dropped their first three Metro West Conference games of the season – 6-0 against Chanhassen, 5-0 against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and 3-1 at Chaska.

But Cooper struck first against St. Louis Park in the first half and played solid defense to hold on for the victory.

Junior forward Kaidin Camp scored the only goal of the game with an assist to senior midfielder Jordyn Saddler.

The Hawks ended up with nine shots on goal with senior midfielder Bella Grandbois finishing with six of them. Grandbois scored the only other goal for Cooper this season in the loss to Chaska on Sept. 3.

Senior goalie AJ Jiron stopped six shots to keep the shutout. She has 30 total saves in four games this season.

