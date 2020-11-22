Cooper senior midfielder Bella Grandbois closes out her high school girls soccer career with a second-team All-State selection in 2020.
Grandbois was the top goal scorer on the Hawks this season, finishing with six goals and an assist. She also had 40 total shots on goal on a team that finished 3-7-2 overall and fell just short in overtime in the 5AA section quarterfinals.
Grandbois’ best game this season was a two-goal effort in a 3-1 win at Chanhassen on Sept. 15. She also averaged over four shots on a goal a game.
Senior midfielders Megan Carlson (Champlin Park), Brooke Davies (Shakopee) and Maria Stocke (Andover); defensemen Annika Eckroth (Edina), Mary Fetter (Spring Lake Park), Emma Huelsnitz (Anoka), Olivia Miller (Eagan), Emma Osland (Park) and Hannah Zahn (Maple Grove); goalies Olivia Rowe (Anoka) and Annie Waters (Lakeville North) and forward Lissa Mizutani (Minnetonka) also made second-team All-State.
Other second-team selections were junior midfielders Lauren Ahles (Centennial), Lauren Eckerle (White Bear Lake), Bella Meier (Hastings), Maddie Poor (East Ridge) and Izzy Smith (Rogers), junior defensemen Joey Edgar (Rosemount), Hannah Hagman (Farmington) and Ella Wise (Minneapolis Southwest), junior forwards Dana Bruer (Wayzata) and Addison Clarey (Rochester Century) and sophomore forward Paige Kalal (Champlin Park).
All-conference
Grandbois was also named to the first-team All-Metro West Conference this season.
Senior midfielder Jordyn Saddler and junior midfielder Clare Snapko also made the first-team all-conference squad, and senior defenseman Amalia Villalobos and junior defenseman Jace Herman were named honorable mentions.
Snapko finished with a goal and three assists, and Saddler added two goals and an assist. They both had nine shots on goal in 12 games.
Villalobos and Herman were two of the top defenders on the Hawks, helping Cooper allow less than three goals in eight games. The defense also allowed 15 goals in the final 10 games after allowing 11 in the first two games.
Cooper finished 3-7-2 overall. After dropping the season opener 6-0 to Chanhassen, the Hawks later defeated Chanhassen 3-1 in the second meeting of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.