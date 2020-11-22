Cooper senior midfielder Bella Grandbois closes out her high school girls soccer career with a second-team All-State selection in 2020.

Grandbois was the top goal scorer on the Hawks this season, finishing with six goals and an assist. She also had 40 total shots on goal on a team that finished 3-7-2 overall and fell just short in overtime in the 5AA section quarterfinals.

Grandbois’ best game this season was a two-goal effort in a 3-1 win at Chanhassen on Sept. 15. She also averaged over four shots on a goal a game.

Senior midfielders Megan Carlson (Champlin Park), Brooke Davies (Shakopee) and Maria Stocke (Andover); defensemen Annika Eckroth (Edina), Mary Fetter (Spring Lake Park), Emma Huelsnitz (Anoka), Olivia Miller (Eagan), Emma Osland (Park) and Hannah Zahn (Maple Grove); goalies Olivia Rowe (Anoka) and Annie Waters (Lakeville North) and forward Lissa Mizutani (Minnetonka) also made second-team All-State.

Other second-team selections were junior midfielders Lauren Ahles (Centennial), Lauren Eckerle (White Bear Lake), Bella Meier (Hastings), Maddie Poor (East Ridge) and Izzy Smith (Rogers), junior defensemen Joey Edgar (Rosemount), Hannah Hagman (Farmington) and Ella Wise (Minneapolis Southwest), junior forwards Dana Bruer (Wayzata) and Addison Clarey (Rochester Century) and sophomore forward Paige Kalal (Champlin Park).

All-conference

Grandbois was also named to the first-team All-Metro West Conference this season.

Senior midfielder Jordyn Saddler and junior midfielder Clare Snapko also made the first-team all-conference squad, and senior defenseman Amalia Villalobos and junior defenseman Jace Herman were named honorable mentions.

Snapko finished with a goal and three assists, and Saddler added two goals and an assist. They both had nine shots on goal in 12 games.

Villalobos and Herman were two of the top defenders on the Hawks, helping Cooper allow less than three goals in eight games. The defense also allowed 15 goals in the final 10 games after allowing 11 in the first two games.

Cooper finished 3-7-2 overall. After dropping the season opener 6-0 to Chanhassen, the Hawks later defeated Chanhassen 3-1 in the second meeting of 2020.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments