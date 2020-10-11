Cooper girls soccer might have ended up on the losing end of a 1-0 game against first-place Chaska Oct. 1 in a Metro West Conference match, but the Hawks showed they can play with anyone too.
Cooper (3-5-1 overall) allowed a goal in the 18th minute. Senior midfielder Jordan Le Roy rushed to win a ball in the box with her and a Cooper player reaching the ball at the same time. But the momentum of Le Roy’s kick pushed the ball past the defender and past senior goalie AJ Jiron to the right side of the net.
That proved the game-winner, but there were plenty of other chances by both teams.
Chaska won most of the first half with Cooper not having a shot on goal until the 35th minute, but that shot nearly tied the game.
Senior midfielder Bella Grandbois received the ball, and senior goalie Jenna Williams came out to challenge the play. Grandbois blasted the ball, and Williams was able to just get a piece of the ball.
The ball went over Williams after she touched it, and it rolled toward the net but the defense was able to get to the ball and clear it before a rebound chance.
Chaska had three shots on goal after that play, but Jiron was there to stop all three. On one, junior defenseman Jace Herman was able to get a piece of the ball to slow it down just enough.
Cooper had several more chances in the second half after Jiron and the defense made plays to keep the game at 1-0.
Freshman defenseman Marin Scherber blocked a shot early in the second half, and Jiron made two diving saves to her right before another Chaska shot went wide right.
Grandbois almost tied the game in the 49th minute with a shot that was saved by Williams who dove to her left, and she got another opportunity to tie the game in the 54th minute after a cross to the box by senior midfielder Jordyn Saddler gave her the ball right at the net.
Grandbois blasted a shot, but it was saved and knocked off the right post and out.
Freshman midfielder Keira Snapko also had a shot go wide right on a good opportunity near the net, and Saddler hit Grandbois on a breakaway and looked to have another chance, but the play was just offside.
Freshman defenseman Faith Holmes made a sliding tackle in the box to help stop another chance by Chaska, and senior forward Jayla Reliford had chances as time wound down.
One chance for Reliford was cleared away before a shot, but Saddler also hit Reliford in the penalty box in the final minute. Reliford got a shot off on that play, but it was saved.
Jiron finished with 12 saves, and Williams had six for Chaska.
The Hawks hosted St. Louis Park on Oct. 6 following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline. Cooper won that first meeting 1-0. The Hawks close the regular season Thursday, Oct. 8, at Bloomington Kennedy.
The 6AA section playoffs begin the week of Oct. 12 after the Minnesota State High School League approved section play. There will be two games a week for two weeks of section games.
There will be no state tournament in 2020.
