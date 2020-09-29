It wasn’t easy against last-place Bloomington Kennedy in a 2-1 win Sept. 17 for Cooper girls soccer.
The Hawks (3-3 overall) needed some stellar saves by senior goalie AJ Jiron and enough offense after Kennedy (0-4-2) tied the game in the 60th minute.
Jiron was a huge presence in the net with several huge stops. With a 1-0 lead early, sophomore midfielder Isabella Lone was in the box for not one but two shots, and Jiron saved the first on the ground and then picked herself up and went further left to also stop a rebound chance.
Jiron stopped another shot by Lone in the 79th minute that was on a breakaway.
Jiron finished with five saves with a couple of other balls picked up on grounders wide of the net to avoid chances.
Defensively, the Hawks did help out Jiron at times, as well. Senior defenseman Amalia Villalobos blocked a shot that might have been tough to handle in the 48th minute.
Other plays limited opportunities in the midfield with seniors Clare Snapko, Olivia Adams, Bella Grandbois and Jordyn Saddler pressuring passes and forcing out of bounds kicks.
Senior forward Jayla Reliford scored in the seventh minute to put Cooper up 1-0, but Lone did end up tying the game in the 60th minute on a free kick. Lone blasted the ball from 40 yards out and it curved high and to the right of Jiron for the goal.
The Hawks retook the lead for good three minutes later.
Snapko hit a corner kick to the penalty box. The ball landed and chaos ensued with several girls kicking away.
Before the defense could clear after a blocked shot, Grandbois hit the ball with a backward kick and her back turned to the net.
The ball scooted through a few legs and went into the net for a 2-1 lead.
Despite the close game, the Hawks had several other chances to score with shots just missing.
Clare Snapko had a shot wide right early in the first half and other shots saved in the 11th and 23rd minutes.
Saddler had a 1-on-1 breakaway opportunity that was stopped by junior goalie Brianna Dotter on a nice save, and Grandbois and freshman midfielder Keira Snapko had shots saved in the first half, as well.
Grandbois nearly scored a little later too, beating her defender on a 1-on-1 breakaway and getting a shot off before Dotter made a play to prevent another goal in the 30th minute.
Junior forward Kaidin Camp, Grandbois and Saddler had shots saved in the second half, and Clare Snapko had some shots go over the net or wide.
Clare Snapko also had another corner kick yield an opportunity when she got the ball into the box for a header chance by freshman defenseman Marin Scherber but the ball was caught by Dotter.
The win puts the Hawks back to .500 after starting the season 0-3 and being outscored 14-1 in the three losses to Chanhassen, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Chaska.
Cooper has outscored opponents 6-2 since then and also earned revenge on Chanhassen.
The Hawks showed improvement Sept. 15 at Chanhassen (4-2) in a 3-1 win.
Cooper lost to Chanhassen 6-0 in the first game of the season but switched the result in the second meeting.
The Hawks took a 2-1 lead into halftime and added an insurance goal in the second half.
Grandbois finished with two goals, and Clare Snapko had a goal and an assist.
Jiron finished with nine saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.