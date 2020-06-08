Five seniors on Cooper girls lacrosse lost their final high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and like many seniors across the nation, it has been difficult to process.
Kayla Johnson, Ashley Kula, Brynn Zimmerman and Lauren Welle were all expected back, and Columbia Heights transfer Aurora Wigley was another senior that wasn’t able to get playing time in her final year of high school.
At first, the season was suspended until eventually being officially canceled on April 23, and it was challenging to communicate. Last week, Cooper coach Megan Gelhar traveled around with other coaches to drop senior gifts off.
“It was just really weird to see them and kind of hard maintaining social distancing,” Gelhar said. “You can’t give them a hug and because that’s likely the last time we are going to see most of them unless they stop by next year to say hi. It’s hard to have any sort of inspiration for them because the end isn’t clear at all, or the next step, we never know how day-to-day is going to go.”
Gelhar said the coaches are just trying to help the seniors remain positive and help them see that this could make them better people five or more years from now when they look back at how they persevered through the pandemic.
Her message to the seniors: “We are just sorry your senior year got crapped on. Just keep your head up because this is going to make you a stronger person in the lung run, more resilient.”
Zimmerman and Welle might play club lacrosse in college, but nothing is set with club finances and fall seasons all being unknowns.
There is also the natural hesitation for high school seniors to commit to freshmen sports in college because of the lack of knowledge of how much balance with work and sports is needed, Gelhar said.
Whether seniors choose to play in college or not, this lost season stings.
“It is definitely hard on the seniors more than anything, especially those that weren’t planning on playing in college,” Gelhar said. “This was it for them, so I feel like they lost a lot more.”
Besides the seniors, three juniors and five sophomores were also expected back in 2020, and that had Gelhar excited for the year. Many sophomores also recruited friends to join the program and try out, so Gelhar felt the program was starting to see signs of building.
The main excitement was seeing how well the team would jell this season.
There were a couple of captain’s practices but nothing official before the season was initially suspended, but Zimmerman was a captain for several years, and the group was very positive and had a good attitude, Gelhar said.
“This year’s group was going to mesh really well together. I was looking forward to that team building and the compatibility of the girls,” Gelhar said. “Last year, we really worked on team bonding and helping to build more on that this year – watching team videos and working on self analysis.”
Gelhar also said that she set up the non-conference schedule to be closer to the Hawks level to make it more competitive, so there was excitement to play games and see what the girls could do after winning two games in 2019.
It was awkward when the season was suspended because the Minnesota State High School League rules didn’t make it clear what could be done between coaches and players at first.
“It wasn’t clear what was expected with them at first or what we were able to do with them or not, so we weren’t able to check in with them really,” Gelhar said. “We weren’t able to answer their questions about forms or anything that they had. So we would try to do a lacrosse lunch once a week and whoever wanted to join could.”
Juniors Jewel Lee, Chloe Judge and Autumn Olson and sophomores Faith Flor, Sieanna Huelskamp, Anna Palony, Emma Borisevich and Adrianna Nichols are expected to return in 2021.
And this experience could also help them appreciate everything more, Gelhar said. She said she joked with the team that they would gladly exchange tough practices for an hour of playing time on the field now.
“They will be willing to work hard and go for it a lot more because they are going to value it,” Gelhar said.
