Cooper girls lacrosse played four matches last week following a 19-day hiatus and showed improvement in each game.
The Hawks (0-9 overall) fell 23-2 at Bloomington Jefferson on May 18 and 16-2 at Bloomington Kennedy on May 19. Cooper played better in a 14-4 loss to Southwest Christian on May 20 before falling 9-4 at Hastings on May 21.
Jefferson 23, Cooper 2
Juniors Sieanna Huelskamp and Clare Snapko both scored goals May 18 in a 23-2 loss at Jefferson.
Junior Faith Flor had three shots on goal, as well.
Junior goalie Adrianna Nichols finished with eight saves on 31 shots.
Jenna Johns and Cayla Jungwirth each had five goals and two assists for Jefferson, and Ella Graff added four goals. Morgan Jones chipped in three goals and two assists.
Kennedy 16, Cooper 2
Junior Anna Palony and Snapko both scored goals May 19 in a 16-2 loss at Kennedy.
Palony also had three other shots on goal, and Nichols stopped nine of 25 shots.
Junior Susan Monson finished with 10 goals and two assists to lead Kennedy. Sophomore Kaysawn Carlson had three goals and three assists.
SW Christian 14, Cooper 4
Huelskamp had a big game against Southwest Christian on May 20.
She scored three goals, including one where she received a pass and was able to beat two defenders while also getting taken down near the net as she fired the shot.
Senior Autumn Olson also scored a goal in the first half, which cut the deficit to 4-2 at the time.
And while Southwest Christian piled on the goals to go up 8-2 at halftime, Cooper did have several opportunities to keep the game close.
Snapko had three shots that just missed going in the net, and Huelskamp also had a shot that just missed. In the first half.
The Hawks also possessed the ball more in the final 15 minutes of the first half, holding Southwest Christian scoreless for more than 11 minutes and only allowing two goals during that final 15 minutes.
Senior Rachel Van Slyke, freshmen Mia Korstad and Kira Snapko and Olson also made a few defensive plays to break up some chances on the other end.
Snapko hit the post in the second half and had another shot saved. Huelskamp was also just wide with a shot in the second half.
Nichols stopped seven shots.
Sophomore Biz Olimb had three goals for Christian, and juniors Olivia Wight and Sophia Anderson each had two goals.
