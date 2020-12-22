Cooper girls basketball moved up to Class 4A last season after winning a Class 3A state title in 2017-18 and finishing fourth at Class 3A state in 2018-19.
The Hawks were in the very difficult 6AAAA section which includes Wayzata and Hopkins, which have been two of the top ranked teams in the state the past few years.
Center Kierra ‘Meme’ Wheeler and guards Jayla Reliford and Andrea Tribble were now the leaders of a younger squad after helping during both state runs, and it made the 20-9 overall record and section semifinal berth a successful season despite falling short of a third straight state appearance with a loss to undefeated Hopkins in the section semifinals.
Wheeler, Reliford and Tribble are now seniors and will look to close out their high school careers on a high note.
Wheeler is one of the best players in the state, ranked 23rd overall on the Prep Girls Hoops website for the Class of 2021.
She finished with 418 points, 264 rebounds, 61 assists, 56 blocks and 41 steals in the regular season and added 25 points in two section games.
Tribble, who is ranked 46th on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2021, led the Hawks with 469 points in the regular season, adding 25 more points in two section games. Tribble also had 88 rebounds, 52 assists and 65 steals during the regular season.
Tribble is committed to Seward County Community College in Kansas.
Reliford, who is ranked 84th on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2021, finished the season with 188 points, 59 rebounds, 118 assists and 69 steals.
She added eight more points in two section games.
Several other returners are expected back from a year ago including freshman forward Somah Kamara.
Kamara was one of the top scorers in the two section games with a combined 20 points, and she finished the regular season with 223 points, 90 rebounds, 66 steals and 37 assists.
Kamara is ranked seventh on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2024.
Sophomore guards Bre Frazier and Izzy Hall also played some key minutes a year ago. Frazier finished with 99 points, 59 rebounds, 38 assists and 37 steals, and Hall had 57 points, 18 steals, 15 assists and 13 rebounds.
Frazier is ranked 83rd on Prep Girls Hoops for the Class of 2023.
Junior forward Jace Herman (21 rebounds), and sophomore center Pauline Maccarthy (10 points, 10 rebounds) also were on the floor for some minutes.
This season will have a few challenges with everything paused right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Winter sports season was given three different restart dates by the Minnesota State High School – Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 18.
The restart date will depend on whether Gov. Tim Walz will extend the statewide pause on prep sports. He was expected to make a decision on Monday, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
Postseason formats and whether there will be a state tournament or only section tournaments will be decided later.
Conference preview
Cooper was third in the Metro West Conference with an 8-4 record, behind 12-0 Chaska and 9-3 St. Louis Park and ahead of 7-5 Chanhassen.
Chaska is expected to get back all of its top scorers from a year ago and will remain a very strong team in the conference.
Senior forward Kaylee Van Eps, senior guard Kelsey Williems, junior forward Mallory Heyer, sophomore guard Ashley Schuelke, sophomore forward Kendall Karrmann and freshman guard Kennedy Sanders form a strong returning core.
Heyer finished with 568 points, and Sanders added 366. Van Eps was next with 352, and Schuelke had 214. Williems added 189, and Karrmann had 140.
St. Louis Park is expected to get back its top two scorers – senior forwards Kendall Coley and Raegan Alexander. Alexander led the Orioles with 442 points and over 230 rebounds, and Coley added 421 points and over 180 rebounds.
Senior guards Joelle Sheffield and Sadie Yarosh are also expected back. Sheffield finished with 88 points and over 50 rebounds, and Yarosh added 90 points and over 20 rebounds.
Chanhassen brings back senior guard Ella Brasted and junior guards Callin Hake and Madi Hicks.
Hake led the Storm with 532 points, and Hicks and Brasted were fourth and fifth on the team with 194 and 139 points, respectively.
Bloomington Jefferson (3-9), Benilde-St Margaret’s (2-10) and Bloomington Kennedy (1-11) were all at the bottom of the conference last season.
Jefferson’s top player is junior guard Emily Roach. She had 335 points last season.
BSM gets back freshman guard Olivia Olson and sophomore forward/guard Anisah Wolf. Olson had 338 points, and Wolf finished with 246.
Kennedy’s top player expected back is Ashlee Burchette, who finished with 203 points.
