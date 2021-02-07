Cooper girls basketball is off to a hot start in 2021 following a 77-52 win over Minneapolis South on Jan. 29.
The Hawks (5-0 overall) are 3-0 in the Metro West Conference with two non-conference wins, and they are winning by an average margin of 17.8 points per game.
And the start comes after losing freshman Somoh Kamera before the start of the season to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Losing a key player like that could have hurt, but Minneapolis Southwest transfer junior Josephine Igherighe has come in and has not only been embraced by the top three seniors but has also become the third scorer to help during Kamera’s absence.
Senior Jayla Reliford is still a catalyst as a point guard, and seniors Meme Wheeler and Andrea Tribble are still scoring leaders – averaging 19.8 and 18.4 points per game respectively.
But junior Josephine Igherighe has also emerged as a top player on the squad. She is averaging 14 points per game right now.
That means that the top three scorers are averaging a combined 52.2 points per game and have almost three-fourths of the total points of the team in five games.
“Josephine is kind of filling that space that Somoh would have, the way we envisioned playing,” coach Raheem Simmons said. “Jayla is the engine that kind of keeps everything going, and Josephine is a high motor kid, very aggressive and very strong. She just fits well with Meme – who is a willing passer – and Drea – who is a facilitator and a shooter.
“And then to have someone on that wing that can slash and defend, it just makes everything work really well.”
That is making it tough for teams to game plan against Cooper early on. Sophomore Bre Frazier is also doing well with 6.8 points per game so far, and Reliford is averaging 5.6 points per game to go along with her passing.
And defensively, the Hawks are still playing fast and smart. Simmons said that the coaching staff watches game film with the players, but the players also watch game film outside of practice.
The scouting film helps the team understand tendencies of their opponent. During games, players are given the freedom to go back to the coaches and explain the tendencies they are seeing on the court.
And then the coaches can change the defensive strategy according to what the players are telling them.
“We allow our players to come over to us and tell us what they see, and we make adjustments together,” Simmons said.
Tribble, Wheeler and Reliford have experience playing stout defense and making smart plays to force turnovers – which lead to easy buckets. Igherighe is already complementing them in the system.
Of course, the season has also had some obstacles. Injuries have led to a lot of time for junior varsity players that would normally be slowly implemented in.
Cooper led by as many as 39 points against the Tigers last Friday before taking out the starters to get more playing time for the junior varsity players. Five junior varsity players also were in the rotation during a 59-55 win Jan. 26 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Simmons said that with the big three – Reliford, Tribble and Wheeler – all playing their final high school season, it is important to have them lead by example and then to get the younger players get into the game to understand the difference in speed and physicality when going from JV to varsity.
“I believe them getting in and gaining confidence and just being out there in all five games is going to be huge for us the following season,” Simmons said. “The younger kids need to understand how to play, what we expect and the intensity of a varsity game, so when it happens next season, nobody is shied away or scared.”
But besides some of the younger players gaining more experience than expected, the team is actually on par to where Simmons expected them to be when it comes to defense and scoring. It is just with some different pieces than expected after the end of last season.
Cooper 77, South 52
Cooper trailed Minneapolis South 4-0 early but quickly retook the lead after a 3-pointer by Tribble on a pass from Reliford and a basket inside by Wheeler on a pass by Frazier.
South freshman Angel Hill later hit a 3-pointer to cut the Hawks’ lead to 11-10, and it was all Hawks from there.
Wheeler scored on a putback and also added a basket on a pass from Tribble. Frazier then followed with a 3-pointer, and sophomore Isabella Hall scored on a pass from Frazier to make it 20-10.
Sophomore Pauline Maccarthy knocked down a basket on a pass by Wheeler, and Senior Nakenya Stewart added a 3-pointer later on a kick out by Tribble to push the lead to 27-15.
Tribble later knocked down a 3-pointer on a pass by Reliford and also had a traditional 3-point play and a layup on a long pass by Hall.
Igherighe took over late in the half with a 3-pointer and a couple of layups – one after a steal before time ran out in the half. That made it 49-20 at halftime.
The lead kept growing in the second half.
Tribble hit a 3-pointer, and Igherighe scored back-to-back baskets. Wheeler later added a basket in the paint for a 58-27 lead. Reliford assisted on three of those baskets with quick passes.
Tribble drained two more 3-pointers to bring her to 24 points in the game, and Wheeler added a couple of baskets to push her points total to 22 in the game.
Igherighe, who had 14 points, later swished a 3-pointer on a pass from Reliford to push the lead to 75-36.
That led to a running clock until there was about a minute left in the game.
Cooper took out most starters and subbed in several junior varsity players to finish the game, and South senior Jade Hill was able to make the game the score a little closer before the final buzzer sounded.
Junior Zamarea Martin scored the final Hawks’ bucket of the game, but South did most of the scoring in the final five minutes.
Jade Hill collected 12 of her team-leading 35 points in that final stretch.
Cooper 59, BSM 55
Cooper edged Benilde-St. Margaret’s 59-55 Jan. 26 in a road game, but injuries forced the Hawks to play five junior varsity players in the rotation.
The lead was up to 16 points at one point, but then there were four possessions in a row with a wild jump shot that missed – leading to some easy transition scores for BSM, Simmons said.
Cooper also shot just 39 percent from the field, which also hurt.
“From our end, we just didn’t execute like we should have,” Simmons said.
But the Hawks still found a way to stay ahead and get the win.
Wheeler finished with 18 points, and Igherighe was next with 12 points. Tribble and Frazier each added 10 points, and Reliford chipped in with six points.
Freshman Olivia Olson led BSM with 28 points.
