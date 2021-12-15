Cooper girls basketball graduated three players that were part of a core that helped win the first state championship in school history in 2018, and only one player remains from that roster.
Junior guard Izzy Hall has been on the roster since seventh grade, though Hall played limited minutes during the back-to-back state runs in 2018 and 2019. Hall did get more playing time the last few years but now with the graduations of stars Kierra Wheeler (18.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 2.1 blocks per game), Andrea Tribble (15.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.8 spg) and point guard Jayla Reliford (6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 2.1 spg), even more might be asked for 2021-22.
There are several players returning from last season too, though, including third-leading scorer senior 5-foot-7 wing Josephine Igherighe.
Igherighe comes in ranked 117th for the Class of 2022 on PrepGirlsHoops.com and is the No. 52 senior combo guard, averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Igherighe had 177 points and was second on the team with 66 rebounds, also adding 14 assists and 28 steals.
Junior 5-7 guard Bre Frazier also returns and looks to have a more prominent role. Frazier is ranked 42nd in the Class of 2023 and is the third-ranked junior shooting guard.
Frazier averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 2021, finishing with 92 points, 36 rebounds, 28 assists and 24 steals.
Sophomore 5-8 guard Somah Kamara will also be back after missing last season with an injury and will be a huge boost to the roster. As an eighth grader for the 2019-20 season, Kamara averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Kamara is ranked 35th in the Class of 2024 and is the No. 11 sophomore combo guard.
Junior center Pauline Mccarthy will also have more of a role, especially on defense and on the boards. MacCarthy averaged 3.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season, finishing with 55 and 44 respectively.
Senior forwards Aaliyah Newman and Amya Simmons, senior guard Isabella Davison, freshman guard Aeyva Howard and eighth-grade guard Zoe Simmons also return from last season’s roster.
Newcomers are sophomore post Faith Holmes, sophomore guard Tori Dalton, freshman post Jordyn Cooke, freshmen forwards Tamya Dillard and Ziyarah Turner-Stensrud, eighth-grade guard Heather Sheehy and eighth-grade forward Lyric Singleton.
After three games this season, Zoe Simmons is averaging 7.7 points per game and is the fourth leading scorer on the team. Frazier, Igherighe and Kamara are the top three scorers, and Hall is fifth with 14 points.
Conference preview
Cooper plays in the Metro West Conference and took third last season with a 7-3 record (9-7 overall).
Defending conference and state champion Chaska is the favorite once again, entering the season ranked second in Class 4A.
The top two scorers are back – senior 6-1 forward Mallory Heyer and junior 5-8 guard Kennedy Sanders. Senior 6-1 forward Kendall Karrmann also returns.
Heyer is ranked fourth in the Class of 2024 and is the second-ranked senior power forward. Heyer is also ranked 36th nationally. Heyer averaged 21 points per game and finished with 378.
Sanders is ranked fourth for the Class of 2023 and is the top-ranked junior combo guard. Sanders averaged 16.2 points per game and had 291.
Karrmann is ranked 120th in the Class of 2022 and is the 18th-ranked senior small forward. Karrmann averaged 5.8 points per game and ended with 104.
St. Louis Park was second in the Metro West last season with an 8-3 record and bring back senior 5-9 guard Ellie Austad, junior 5-11 forward Shantell Harden and sophomore guards 5-7 Kiya Hegdahl and Evelyn Schmitz.
Harden is the fifth-ranked junior small forward and is 19th overall in the Class of 2023, averaging 12.4 points per game and finishing with 199 last season.
Austad averaged 7.2 points per game and collected 93. Austad is ranked 123rd in the Class of 2022 and is the 55th-ranked senior combo guard.
Hegdahl is ranked 50th in the Class of 2024 and is the seventh-ranked point guard, averaging 6.7 points per game and ending with 100 a year ago. Schmitz averaged 5.7 to finish with 80.
Senior 5-7 guard Selam Maher also transferred to the team from Hopkins after injuries limited her to just 24 games in three years. Maher, who was an eighth-grade standout for Richfield several years ago, is already averaging 29 points per game through three games this season.
Maher entered the year ranked 50th in the Class of 2022 and as the No. 21 senior combo guard.
Chanhassen was the fourth team in the conference at 6-6.
Senior 5-8 guard Callin Hake (21.5 ppg, 322 points) leads the returners. Hake, who is committed to the NCAA Division I University of Nebraska, is the seventh-ranked player in the Class of 2022 and the second-ranked senior point guard.
Senior 5-7 guard Mackenzie Sapp and sophomore 5-6 guard Lauren Arnold also return. Arnold averaged 7.8 points per game and finished with 109, and Sapp averaged 6.7 points per game and had 80.
Sapp is ranked 129th in the Class of 2022 and is the No. 58 senior combo guard, and Arnold is the No. 12 sophomore combo guard and is ranked 39th in the Class of 2024.
Senior guard Madison Hicks is another talented player who averaged 11.9 points per game and collected 202 last season.
Section preview
The Hawks play in the 6AAAA section, which is one of the toughest in the state with top-ranked Hopkins and fourth-ranked Wayzata.
Hopkins (16-1) won the section title last season and finished in the Class 4A state semifinals in the seventh straight state appearance.
Senior 6-4 forward Maya Nnaji, senior 5-11 guard Amaya Battle, junior 6-0 forward Taylor Woodson, junior 6-1 forward Nu Nu Agara and sophomore 5-8 guard Liv McGill.
Nanji averaged 19.0 points per game and finished with 247, and Woodson averaged 16.3 points per game and had 245. Battle averaged 12.9 points per game and had 194.
McGill averaged 11.9 points per game and collected 191, and Agara averaged 11.7 points per game and finished with 187.
Nanji is not only the No. 1 ranked player for the Class of 2022 as a power forward but is also ranked seventh nationally. Battle is ranked third for the Class of 2022 and is the No. 1 senior point guard. Battle is also ranked 29th nationally.
Woodson is the top-ranked junior power forward for the Class of 2023 and is ranked second in the state. Woodson is also ranked 28th nationally. Agara is the second-ranked junior power forward and is ranked third in the state for the Class of 2023. Agara is ranked 32nd nationally.
McGill is the second-ranked overall player and the second-ranked combo guard for the Class of 2024.
Wayzata (11-7) was the section runner-up in 2021.
The Trojans bring back senior 5-11 guard Mara Braun, who is already committed to the NCAA Division I University of Minnesota, junior 5-6 point guard Brynn Senden, junior 6-0 forward Shannon Fornshell and junior 5-10 shooting guard Aliya Goodnature.
Braun averaged 18.2 points per game and finished with 310, and Senden averaged 9.2 points per game and had 157. Fornshell averaged 7.7 points per game and collected 138 points, and Goodnature averaged 6.0 points per game and had 60.
Braun is ranked second in the state and is the top-ranked senior combo guard for the Class of 2022, and Braun is also ranked 21st nationally. Senden is the second-ranked junior point guard and is 22nd in the Class of 2023.
Fornshell is ranked 26th for the Class of 2023 and is the ninth-ranked junior small forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.