Cooper girls basketball celebrated senior night Feb. 25 before a game against Waconia.
But while that is a normal thing for teams to do, something seemed extra special about this night as seniors Josephine Igherighe, Aaliyah Newman and Amya Simmons were honored by teammates at halfcourt.
One, there was a lot of emotion as younger players spoke about what each player meant to them during their time together – ending each speech by giving the seniors roses and a lot of hugs.
Tears fell as it was an emotional sendoff, and at the end of the ceremony, there was a rare gesture of kindness added to the senior night celebration. Cooper coach Raheem Simmons called over the Waconia seniors for the Hawks’ to hand them each a rose to celebrate them as well.
It was a gesture that defines unity and community at Cooper High School in the wake of the recent racist events that happened at New Prague High School.
“With everything that is going down in our conference, I just wanted everyone to know that Cooper, we are with everybody,” Raheem Simmons said. “We talk about community. We want to be unified with everybody that’s here, so for us, the game is bigger.”
Coach Simmons said that he told his seniors that they have seniors too – players who put a lot of time and effort into getting to where they are.
The Cooper girls were excited to honor them, using the sport as a way to become better people.
“I wanted them to know that we appreciate the battles,” Raheem Simmons said. “We appreciate the fact that they gave their time, their bodies, to this game of basketball. And (our seniors) were like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to honor them because you know what, it is so much bigger than basketball.’”
Saying this is all “bigger than basketball” is an understatement after the New Prague events left these students hurting inside.
The community and support that followed was much appreciated with the crowd that showed up Feb. 18 for a game against Orono.
People made sure to tell them they aren’t alone and they are supported.
“And (our students) were able to look out at the crowd and see how many people were here – that meant the world to our players, and that’s something I will never forget,” Raheem Simmons said.
The crowd was also large and supportive for senior night. The three honored have done a lot since they started at Cooper – devoting time during and after the season to help set things up and help the younger players know what it is like to become a team, coach Simmons said.
The seniors have picked up younger players when they do meals after practice, and they have been leaders to help this next group take the reins when they are gone.
While the game didn’t go the Hawks’ way in a 59-52 closely contested loss, coach Simmons said that all that mattered was that the players gave everything they had for the seniors.
“All we wanted to do was to play hard for our seniors tonight, and that to me is the win,” Raheem Simmons said. “That to me shows more than wins and losses. That’s not what basketball is about. We have always preached more than just basketball, and you could see that tonight.”
Cooper has seven players freshmen or younger on a varsity team of 18 players. Three others are only sophomores.
And the Hawks graduated the last remaining players from the school’s state teams from 2018 and 2019 last year, meaning this team is extremely young compared to what has been here.
So even though Cooper ended the regular season 6-18 overall, earning a six seed in the 6AAAA section tournament almost seems miraculous for such an inexperienced team compared to others.
But they are gaining incredible minutes that many do not get right now – playing in close games and against players three or four years older. There are growing pains, but in a few years when these players are all juniors and seniors, coach Simmons said they will look back and understand why they had to get tested now.
“They are ready to fly now and carry this torch on, so I look forward to that,” Raheem Simmons said.
As for the crowds, the community support is something coach Simmons hopes will continue. It has already grown from a few students in the stands to some community members that they hadn’t seen before coming to watch and support.
“We are going to find all the local communities, and we are going to invite them to be a part of what we are doing here, as well,” Raheem Simmons said. “It’s bigger than basketball. Always has been. Always will be for us.”
St. Louis Park 58, Cooper 44
The Hawks led by one at halftime but fell just short in a 58-44 loss Feb. 23 at St. Louis Park.
Junior guard Frazier had 20 points, and Igherighe added 10. Junior guard Isabella Davison chipped in six, and junior center Pauline MacCarthy had four.
Cooper traveled back to St. Louis Park for the 6AAAA section quarterfinals on March 2, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
Waconia 59, Cooper 52
The Hawks closed the regular season Feb. 25 against Waconia and fell short in a 59-52 loss.
But Cooper had many positive moments in the game.
Down 28-21, Frazier hit a 3-pointer and later assisted Newman on a 3-point shot that cut the deficit to 30-27.
Igherighe followed with an outside shot of her own, and suddenly the game was tied 30-30.
Davison added a 3-pointer, and Frazier picked up a basket and a foul for a traditional 3-point play that gave the Hawks a 36-34 lead.
The lead was as high as four after a pair of free throws by Frazier, and Frazier added two more 3-pointers to keep the Hawks ahead with seven minutes to go.
Waconia clawed back to take the lead, but Igherighe knocked down a couple of free throws to cut the deficit to 51-50 with 3:49 to go. Igherighe hit two more free throws to keep it a one-point game, 53-52, with 1:48 to go.
But that was as close as Cooper would get despite having a few chances to take the lead or tie the game.
Igherighe had a big game with 22 points, and Frazier added 16 points, all in the second half. Newman chipped in with six points.
