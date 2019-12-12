Cooper girls basketball is coming off of two of its most successful seasons in school history with back-to-back state berths – winning a AAA state championship in 2017-18 and taking fourth in the AAA state tournament last season.
But there are a few changes in store in 2019-20. One, the Hawks have a new head coach in Raheem Simmons.
Two, Cooper is moving up from Class 3A to 4A this season meaning it will be an even tougher road to state as the Hawks move into the 6AAAA section with top-ranked Hopkins and second-ranked Wayzata.
There were also a few key graduations. Aja Wheeler, who finished with 503 points, 266 rebounds, 126 assists and 117 steals, was one of the top players the last several seasons.
Sierra Lynch, Lexi Nance, Asia Smith and Arthel Massaquoi are all gone from a year ago, as well. Massaquoi had 281 points and 200 rebounds, and Lynch collected 207 points, 82 rebounds and 39 steals.
But several key players do return to lead Cooper, including juniors forward Kierra Wheeler and guards Andrea Tribble and Jayla Reliford.
Wheeler had 413 points, 343 rebounds, 81 blocks and 39 steals last season, and Tribble finished with 289 points, 36 3-pointers made, 94 rebounds and 41 steals. Reliford added 201 points, 26 3-pointers made, 87 rebounds, 72 steals and 92 assists.
Also back are seniors Victaeja Leavy, Autumn Johnson and India Kirkwood and freshman Izzy Hall. Leavy (40 points), Johnson (12 points) and Kirkwood (four points) all contributed on the floor last season.
Eighth-grader Somoh Kamera, freshman Bre Frazier and sophomore Jace Herman are all newcomers to varsity that have already made an impact in two games. Kamera has 27 points, and Frazier has 15 points, so far. Herman has 10 points.
Cooper starts 2-1
The Hawks opened the season with an 83-28 win over Columbia Heights on Nov. 29 and fell to top-ranked Hopkins 87-45 on Dec. 3.
They also defeated Academy of Holy Angels 85-82 on Dec. 6.
Kamera and Tribble had 16 and 15 points against Columbia Heights, respectively, and Wheeler finished with 11 points. Herman added 10 points, and Reliford and Frazier each finished with eight points. Johnson added six points.
Against Hopkins, Tribble and Wheeler led with 16 and 12 points, respectively, and Kamera added eight.
Wheeler finished with 27 points, and Tribble added 21. Reliford added 14 points, and Johnson also reached double digits with 12.
