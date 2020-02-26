Cooper girls basketball made enough plays Feb. 26 to get past fourth-seeded Minneapolis South and advance to the 6AAAA section quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Hawks (19-8 overall) and host Tigers both used relentless full-court pressure and defensive traps to force turnovers. And both teams sped up play in a close game.
In the end, Cooper drained a few more shots in the second half and relied on its experienced trip of juniors – guards Jayla Reliford and Andrea Tribble and center Meme Wheeler – in a 54-46 victory.
Tribble led the Hawks offensively, and most of her damage came in the first half with 13 of her 19 points.
She did drain a huge 3-pointer in the second half that gave Cooper its first lead since the first half, and followed it up with an assist on a Wheeler 3-pointer – driving to the basket and kicking out to the top of the key to make it 33-29.
Tribble also added an assist to senior center Autumn Johnson, who drained a late jumper to make it 48-40.
“I just took a deep breath, slowed my mind down and relied on my teammates because I knew they had my back,” Tribble said. “I knew they could come up, so I could make the easy pass to them.”
Eighth-grade forward Somah Kamera also played a key role in the win over South. Wheeler found Kamera underneath for a basket to make it 35-34 Hawks. She also had several steals and a key assist to Wheeler on a near lost possession that allowed Cooper to go up 50-40 late.
Kamera finished with nine points.
And her defense also played a role in trying to limit South’s best shooter.
“Kamera played a hell of a game on Jade Hill,” coach Raheem Simmons said. “You couldn’t have asked her to play a better game.”
Reliford hit a second-half 3-pointer and added a few free throws, but she was also relentless on defense throughout the game with steals and forced turnovers.
At the end of the game, Reliford, Wheeler and Tribble ran the offense. Wheeler went to the line four times in the final nine minutes and went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. She had 15 points.
Both of Reliford’s free throws came in the final minute, and Tribble continued to drive to the basket.
“Late, we turn to Drea and we turn to Meme to kind of settle us down,” Simmons said. “We got to see the last 10 to 12 possessions where everything went to those two players. Coming to the line and making free throws, we told (Wheeler) we got to go do it.
“(Wheeler) just did her job. She just did what a captain does, an experienced player does and what a former state champion does.”
The game started a little slow with South’s defensive pressure forcing several errant passes in the backcourt. That allowed the Tigers to take a 7-2 lead early.
But Cooper settled down and started driving to the basket to force fouls. Kamera and Tribble hit some free throws, and Tribble hit a pull-back jumper to make it 8-7 Hawks.
Tribble added another couple of layups, and senior forward India Kirkwood and freshman guard Izzy Hall added steals to help keep Cooper ahead 14-9.
Jade Hill, who had 20 points, did give South the lead again with a layup inside and later with a 3-pointer that made it 20-18 Tigers.
Senior guard Victaeja Leavy gave Cooper a 21-20 lead on a 3-pointer of her own, but South junior Amajah Mullins-Carlson hit a shot from the perimeter to give the Tigers the lead again.
Tribble did drain another 3-pointer at the top of the key in the final minute, and Cooper went into halftime down 26-24.
“I think we did good battling back, and we stayed in it as a team,” Tribble said. “It was a tough game.”
Next up for the Hawks is the defending Class 4A state champions. The top-ranked and top-seeded Royals (26-0) haven’t lost a game since March 17, 2018, when they fell to Eastview in the Class 4A state championship two years ago.
The experience of Tribble, Wheeler and Reliford should remain a factor if Cooper is going to score an upset. And having a good mindset will go a long way.
“We can’t go into it already defeated,” Tribble said. “They are just a team. They are players too. We just have to play basketball and chill out.”
And it has already been an amazing feat for the Hawks to win 19 games and make the section semifinals with such a young and inexperienced team.
Sophomore forward Jace Herman, freshman guard Bre Frazier, Kamera and Hall all have played roles this season despite a lack of varsity experience compared to the three juniors.
But Simmons said that the journey isn’t over yet, and the Hawks know just how much of a challenge it will be to keep the season alive and the dream of a third straight state berth for the program against the defending champions.
“We are loving it, but we are not satisfied with just this first one,” Simmons said. “We want to get the second and the third and make it to the state tournament. But we just have to get back to work. We have to believe in each other, believe in what we have to do.”
The Hawks played the Royals on Dec. 3 and fell 87-45, but Simmons pointed out that they turned the ball over too much in the first half. In the second half, Cooper settled down and was only outscored 31-26.
Simmons said that if they can play like they did in the second half of that game for the full 36 minutes, the Hawks should have a chance.
“We have to believe that we can beat the giant of Hopkins,” Simmons said. “We are going to watch film. We know some of their tendencies. We have to get back transition-wise.”
