Cooper girls basketball finished the season with 19 wins and with a trip to the 6AAAA section semifinal this season.
But after back-to-back state appearances including a Class 3A state title in the 2017-18 season, there was a little bit more inexperience surrounding the core group that returned.
That’s what made the success this season – which included an 8-4 record and third-place finish in the Metro West Conference – even more incredible to coach Raheem Simmons, he said following a 6AAAA section quarterfinal win at Minneapolis South.
The core continued to improve and make their mark as junior guard Andrea Tribble and junior forward Meme Wheeler both earned all-conference honors and junior Jayla Reliford earned both an honorable mention and a Metro West All-Defensive Team selection.
But one newcomer also made her mark with an all-conference honorable mention – eighth-grade guard Somah Kamera.
Tribble had 469 points, 88 rebounds, 65 steals and 52 assists in the regular season in an all-around performance. She added 25 points in sections.
Wheeler averaged a double-double with over 16 points and 11 rebounds per game. She finished with 418 points, 264 rebounds, 61 assists, 56 blocks and 41 steals in the regular season. Wheeler chipped in 25 points in sections.
Reliford missed a few games but was the starting point guard. She collected 188 points, 118 assists, 69 steals and 59 rebounds in the regular season. Reliford added eight points in sections.
Kamera was the third-highest scorer on the team in the regular season with 223 points. She added 90 rebounds, 66 steals and 37 assists. Kamera also had 20 points in sections.
With all four players expected to return, the future looks bright for the Hawks as they will look to not only remain section contenders but also look to get back to state and make another run at a state title next season.
Of course, the offseason is looking strange at the moment with early spring AAU tournaments being postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spring sports being suspended until at least May 4. So the preparation might be a little different than years past.
Cooper isn’t alone with the altered training plan, however. Every team in the state is dealing with the same uncertainty for the offseason.
