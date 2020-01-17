Cooper girls basketball defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62-52 Jan. 10, but that wasn’t why the game was important.
The host Hawks (10-2 overall, 2-0 Metro West) were down one of its top players in junior guard Jayla Reliford, and several younger, inexperienced girls were asked to take on larger roles in the game.
For coach Raheem Simmons, who is in his first season as head coach at Cooper, that was why the game was huge – getting valuable minutes for the underclassmen and seeing them grow up with real-life game experience.
Freshman guards Bre Frazier and Izzy Hall and eighth-grade forward Somoh Kamera all had time on the floor against BSM.
“We are going to need them,” Simmons said. “We have a heavy January schedule. There’s a lot of games coming up, so we need that experience. We need the legs. We need them to understand the speed, the tempo, how to change it, how to stave off a run, how to go through a run. So it was OK. “
Junior guard Andrea Tribble and junior center Kierra ‘Meme’ Wheeler are two other experienced players with Reliford. All three played a lot of minutes during last season’s Class 3A state semifinals run.
And without Reliford on the floor, Tribble and Wheeler both stepped up. Wheeler had 25 points, and Tribble finished with 23.
But that also got Simmons worked up a little. The goal was to push the younger players to learn from mistakes, grow up and enjoy the game – to become Hawks, he said.
“You are going from watching Jayla and Drea and Meme save you, and now it is time to know that we need to turn to them at some point,” Simmons said. “And this was a game to do it. It was a great game for development, learning and experience for some of our eighth- and ninth-graders.”
And everyone on Cooper has a desire to go to college. Simmons said he sends film to coaches across the country on everyone. Every week, the girls break down the film with the staff to see where they can improve, for scouting the opponent and about specific plays to rehash during the week.
The staff also now has the girls watch college games to make notes, and Simmons said they are beginning to understand concepts better.
“This is learning. It is all learning for us,” Simmons said. “The previous staff did a hell of a job with Meme, Jayla and Drea. They are experienced players. And now we have to bring the younger girls up, and they are playing quicker and are learning a lot.
“They have a lot of leaders in front of them, but these are the little things that they need to take in order to become good basketball players.”
Chemistry is one of the areas of improvement since practice began before the season. Simmons said that there were a lot of heads down early on after mistakes, and you can see in the BSM game that the attitude was changed.
After a mistake, the girls were getting back on defense or smacking their hands out of disappointment for a silly foul.
“They just kept their head up and kept going, which is what we have been telling them,” Simmons said. “Don’t worry about the mistakes. You learn from mistakes. Just continue to press, continue to press, continue to press. You can’t win a game on one shot, and you can’t lose a game on one shot. So we got to see that tonight.”
And Simmons said the entire roster will be needed when the schedule gets tougher. Cooper played seventh-ranked Chaska on Jan. 14, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, and also has games against Chanhassen (Jan. 24 and Feb. 21), at DeLaSalle (Jan. 20), against Eden Prairie (Feb. 5) and another against Chaska (Feb. 11).
One of the areas to work on will be on defense, trying to avoid what Simmons calls tick-tack fouls.
Simmons said that the staff preaches for the girls to touch an opponent and put the hand down quickly. Instead, they are holding their hand for several seconds, which leads to a foul. Also, they preach to see how the referees are calling a game in the first few minutes and to change the style of play based on the whistles.
Watching film and more game experience will lead to a better understanding, Simmons said. And in-game adjustments will also play a role in reducing the fouls.
“We will continue to do what works, and then we just have to change how we press,” he said. “Instead of going man-to-man, we may try some different traps so we can save some of our fouls. Again, we just have to get back to the film and watch the film to see where we are making those tick-tack fouls.”
Having Reliford back on the floor will help as well. She returned as a starter against Armstrong on Jan. 11.
Reliford usually shares handling the ball with Tribble. But against BSM, Tribble had to do most of the work, which threw off the style of play a little bit.
“(Reliford’s) our energy,” Simmons said. “She’s our engine. She picks up the full length of the court, and then we can bring in Bre Frazier and then we can bring in Izzy Hall and they can press with Victaeja Leavy. All of a sudden now, we are bringing pressure the whole game.”
Cooper 62, BSM 52
Tribble and Wheeler did most of the offensive damage in the win over BSM, but Cooper also had contributions from senior center Autumn Johnson, Frazier, Leavy and Kamera.
The game was tied 11-11 in the first half, and Wheeler knocked down a free throw, had a steal and a layup and had three long-range jumpers – including one at the buzzer for a 31-20 lead at halftime. Wheeler had 17 of her 25 points in the first half.
“I think we could have moved a lot better, but we broke down their zone very well,” Wheeler said. “We moved the ball around in that middle. That middle was their weakness, and that’s where we pressed and gave them all we had inside.”
Kamera also had an offensive putback in the first half, and Frazier knocked down a floater inside.
But the second half scoring was mostly about the strong driving of Tribble, who had 13 of her 23 points in the final 18 minutes.
Hall found Tribble for a basket inside, and Tribble had a steal and was fouled before knocking down two free throws to make it 37-26 Hawks.
Leavy drained a 3-pointer, and Tribble knocked down one of her own later on. Kamera also added another bucket on a layup to build a 47-34 lead.
“I love being a part of this team,” Wheeler said. “I love cheering for my teammates. I love giving them the assist with the ball. It is vice-versa. When I have someone who will say that I am not doing good or I can’t knock down the shot, I know that (Tribble) will and I know that my other teammates will.”
There is still plenty to improve on for Cooper with about five weeks until sections. Wheeler said that the team is developing, and things are coming together. But she would like to see the girls play at a consistently higher level.
“Sometimes, we play down to a team’s level of competition when we can excel and keep our level of competition and learn from the game,” Wheeler said. “We can go at it all the time and show them what we are made of.”
Cooper 69, Armstrong 45
The Hawks led by five at halftime before putting Armstrong away 69-45 Jan. 11 at Patrick Henry High School.
Frazier had a big game with 19 points, and Tribble and Wheeler also reached double-digits with 17 and 13, respectively. Kamera added six.
Armstrong sophomore forward Savannah McGowan and sophomore guard Alexa Parsons led the Falcons with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
