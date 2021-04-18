Senior Andrea Tribble is joining an elite list of female athletes at Cooper High School after earning the 2021 Minneapolis Athena Award.
Tribble said she doesn’t feel like those types of awards would be possible if she had gone to another school, and she may not have had the same academic and athletic success.
The reason for that is the community-driven culture at Cooper and in the surrounding community of New Hope that she said helped her be more confident while also bringing the opportunity and the space to be recognized.
“Cooper has played a big role in who I have become and who I am still becoming,” she said.
The Athena Award, which has been around for 49 years, is an award designed to honor high school senior female athletes from Minneapolis-area schools around the city and its suburbs, including private schools.
Athletics, volunteer work and academics are all considered when a winner from each school is chosen.
Tribble is joining a prestigious list at Cooper, including recent winners Evelyn Villalobos (2020), Nora Griffin-Wiesner (2019), Elizabeth Smude (2018), Kendall Simone Thiede (2017), Kylie Christensen (2016), Meg Gaytko (2015), Laurie Bohler (2014), Elizabeth Evans (2013), Kaelyn Margaret Williams (2012) and Nathanlee N Boissiere (2011).
The first three winners were Chris Yungner (1973), Wendy Seikkula (1974) and Joanne Connell (1975).
Tribble said she was surprised when she was told she won the award and is “really grateful.”
“The Athena Award highlights academic achievements and also community involvement, and those are two things that I really pride myself on,” she said. “We have a lot of amazing female athletes at Cooper so to be distinguished out of those was a big honor.”
A stellar basketball career
Tribble has had a lot of success for the girls basketball team in her career at Cooper.
She joined varsity as an eighth-grader and has several all-conference, all-section and a few all-tournament teams at state.
Tribble has over 1,000 points in her career and also had over 250 rebounds. She averaged about 12.4 points per game since she was a freshman.
She has several memories playing on the team, but her favorites are when she played in the state tournament with the Hawks winning the Class 3A state title when she was a freshman and making the state semifinals when she was a sophomore.
Cooper had never made state before the state championship year, and Tribble remembers how exciting that was.
She said she was so nervous seeing all of the fans in the big stadium at the Target Center that she ran off the court because she had to throw up.
“Our entire Cooper community was there,” she said. “The stands were filled with orange. It was a crazy feeling. … Just having those people support me and being in that atmosphere and winning in my freshmen year, we came back and we felt like superstars at school. It was surreal.”
But all of her success and accolades weren’t goals she made when she started. Tribble said she actually set the bar low for herself in eighth grade, thinking that maybe she could play on the junior varsity team.
But she soon found a lot of support to keep setting that bar higher and also allowed her to set an example for others.
“Growing up from being that young and having that sense of community really inspired me and nurtured me to be confident enough to take matters into my own hands, kind of building those places where people can feel like they are welcome in the community also,” Tribble said.
Making a difference
Tribble is a LINK Crew leader at Cooper, a program that helps train upperclassmen to work with incoming freshmen to orientate new students.
But she also did something on her own to make a difference in the community, organizing and starting a “Blessing Bags” program to help the homeless community around Minneapolis and surrounding neighborhoods – helping with essential needs, especially during the pandemic.
Tribble went on social media and posted she wanted to start a donation drive, and she said people instantly donated resources or money for her to buy the resources.
Then she went out with others to distribute the items directly to people.
“I just felt so fortunate that people supported me and that they helped me be able to do that and put that together,” Tribble said. “And talking to the people, it just showed me how important community is, especially during this time when we are all divided and separated.
“That’s how important it is to have that sense of community and help those people that, you know, don’t really have a voice to help themselves or struggle with getting the essentials.”
Hitting the books
Tribble has had eight consecutive ‘A’ honor roll semesters and is also an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) scholar.
AVID is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the achievement gap by preparing all students for college, career, and other post-secondary opportunities.
Tribble was also voted a National Honor Society president at Cooper, where she had to come up with ideas of how she saw the Cooper chapter growing and had to do a speech in front of the group before they voted.
And she had to balance all of the volunteer and academic work with her basketball practices and games, which Tribble said is the most important thing for a student-athlete to do.
“Just being willing to take on more challenging roles like being a president of committees while you are also juggling all of this other stuff,” she said. “Some people might think you are doing too much, but it is good preparation for learning how to do time management and put importance on things that you care about and are meaningful to you.”
And Tribble said that a lot of people have told her that she inspired them with how hard she works and how much she dedicates herself to everything.
“Sometimes, those are things that we’re kind of scared to show people,” she said. “So seeing how people react when you work hard or when you are passionate about something has been very inspiring for myself, and it always motivates me to work hard.”
The next chapter
Tribble tried to remain positive this past season.
She was thankful she was able to play and have a senior night, despite the pandemic shortening the season and forcing Cooper to not participate in the postseason.
But she now has the future to look forward to, as well.
Tribble has a basketball scholarship to play at Seward County Community College (Kansas) and is going to major in political science major with a pre-law track.
The major is due to her community engagement, as she wants to be “a voice for people who are underrepresented or misrepresented in the political field.”
But she chose Seward County because there are some Minnesota ties there. Champlin Park graduate Miyah Dubose, Hopkins graduate Andrea Gray and Minneapolis Edison graduate Sierra Morrow are all there.
More importantly, Tribble’s former teammate and friend at Cooper High School, Sierra Lynch is there playing for the National Junior College Athletic Association team.
Tribble said that once coaches reached out to her, she talked with Lynch and learned about how the coaches help to develop players.
The program also has a winning culture, finishing 17-6 this past season, and is composed of mostly freshmen and sophomores.
“The girls basketball is always a big thing down there, like the games fill out regularly,” Tribble said. “So I am really excited to come from one loving community and follow it into another. And I feel like I excel in areas like that where I am getting all of this love and support, not even from just the coaches or your teammates but the community members.”
