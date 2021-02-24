Cooper girls basketball started off fast with seven straight wins, but the Hawks hit their first road bump of the year with a three-game losing streak headed into Friday’s game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Cooper (8-3 overall, 6-3 Metro West Conference) took losses at Chaska (10-0, 9-0) and to St. Louis Park (7-5, 6-3) and Chanhassen (5-6, 5-4). After averaging over 71 points per game during the seven-game winning streak, the Hawks averaged just 51.6 points per game in the three losses.
But while the offense did miss some shots in a low-scoring game against the Red Knights, a strong finish and a solid defense helped get Cooper back into the win column with a 47-30 win.
The Hawks led the whole game, but the Red Knights cut the lead to as close as three in the first half and five in the second half.
Momentum seemed to permanently shift to Cooper’s side after a sequence of plays with the Hawks leading 22-17.
Senior point guard Jayla Reliford had a steal, and senior forward center Meme Wheeler was able to get the ball inside. She missed twice but was able to get the offensive rebound twice. On Wheeler’s third try, she scored and was fouled.
Wheeler hit the free throw, and the lead was up to 25-17.
BSM junior Sophia Sohm hit two free throws to bring the lead back down to six, but senior guard Andrea Tribble got aggressive and drove to the basket for back-to-back layups to push the lead to 29-19.
Cooper sophomore guard Bre Frazier later had a steal and then got the ball back for a 3-pointer. Sophomore guard Izzy Hall also had a steal, and during the possession, Frazier was able to score on an offensive putback.
Frazier was fouled on that play, and she hit the free throw to push the lead to 35-19.
Wheeler later kicked out a pass from the paint to an open Tribble, who knocked down a 3-pointer, and Wheeler scored the Hawks’ next three baskets to push the lead to 44-23.
Cooper junior wing Josephine Igherighe scored a little later while being fouled, and the bench was soon called to get some experience on the floor.
Freshman guard Victoria Dalton was able to knock down one of two free throws to finish the Hawks’ scoring a little later.
Cooper started out with an 8-0 lead. Wheeler scored inside twice, once on a bounce pass from Tribble, and Igherighe and Tribble added baskets.
BSM did cut the lead to 12-9, but Frazier hit a 3-pointer and a turnover led to a basket by Wheeler inside.
Reliford added a field goal, and the Hawks led 22-12 at halftime.
There were stretches of game time with no baskets by either side. Both teams had players in foul trouble with BSM junior Lindsey Layton and sophomore MaKenzie Wells both fouling out. Reliford had four fouls and had to sit out a lot of time in the second half.
Cooper had several shots either go in and out or roll around the rim and out, and the Hawks’ defense held BSM to tough shots that went high off the glass and didn’t even touch the rim.
The Red Knights also had 17 turnovers to Cooper’s 10, with the Hawks’ getting several steals in the second half.
Wheeler had 21 points, and Tribble and Frazier each added nine. Igherighe chipped in five points. Freshman Olivia Olson had 13 to lead BSM.
St. Louis Park 66, Cooper 58
Cooper led by three at halftime, but the Hawks were outscored by 11 in the second half in a 66-58 loss to St. Louis Park on Feb. 16.
Tribble finished with 23 points, and Wheeler added 15. Hall had nine, and Igherighe collected seven. Frazier and Maccarthy also had field goals.
Sophomore forward Shantell Harden had 15 points to lead St. Louis Park. Senior forward Raegan Alexander and sophomore forward Sihirah Reese had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.