Cooper football has been so close to making it back to state the past six seasons, but 2021 is finally the year that the 25-year hiatus is over.
The top-seeded host Hawks (8-2 overall) survived a challenging 5AAAAA section final against rival second-seeded Armstrong (6-4) Nov. 5 in a 14-13 to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 1996.
This was the sixth straight section final appearance with four runner-up finishes and last season’s final being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And not only were the players in on the celebration, but the student section and community were also going crazy when the captains grabbed the plaque.
The students stormed the field, waving flags and dumping water on each other. Parents and fans were congratulating players and coaches and taking photos. It was a special night at Cooper High School.
“Best feeling in the world,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Donte’ Williams said. “I don’t want tonight to ever end.”
Coach Willie Howard took over the program 12 years ago with the hope of being an agent to help change and unite the community. Win or lose, he brings not just players in at the end zone for his final talk but also calls for everyone else to join in, as well.
Howard has added that expectation for his players to also be examples to follow.
“For me, it’s important,” Howard said. “We celebrate all the victories together, and when we had our two losses, we made sure we brought them together so that they can understand that that’s a part of life.”
But last Friday, the Hawks were celebrating something that hadn’t been done during Howard’s tenure as head coach – securing a state berth.
And it was a journey that Williams also remembered every bit of. Williams’ dad Ricky is on the coaching staff, so he was around the team from the start of Howard’s hiring.
“I’ve seen a lot of classes come through and not be able to finish, so I knew when I was a senior – especially as a little kid – this was our year,” Williams said. “My class is the class that is going to go to state.”
Cooper will be taking on section 8 champion Alexandria (6-5), which defeated Bemidji 43-35 in the 8AAAAA final as the No. 4 seed, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Osseo High School in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
The winner of that game travels to the Minnesota Vikings’ home field, U.S. Bank Stadium, at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, for a state semifinal matchup against the winner of section 4 champion Mahtomedi and section 1 champion Rochester Mayo.
The other state quarterfinal games are section 6 champion Rogers against section 7 champion Andover and section 2 champion Mankato West and section 3 champion St. Thomas Academy.
The state final is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, back at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Here we are going on season number three this year – regular season, section season and now state season,” Howard said. “So we got some work to do, and I’m not going to be sleeping. I barely sleep anyway, so now I really don’t get to sleep.”
Cooper 14, Armstrong 13
The section final was a defensive struggle with Cooper scoring all 14 points in the first half and Armstrong scoring all 13 points in the second half.
The Falcons had a chance to take the lead with just over 5 minutes to go, taking over on their own 46-yard line.
Three penalties pushed Armstrong back, however, and it was suddenly third-and-28 on the Falcons’ 39-yard line.
That is when Williams forced his third turnover of the game. Williams, who already had two interceptions, put a hit on Armstrong junior Marquan Tucker after a reception that jarred the ball loose.
Senior Andre Reese was there to recover Williams’ forced fumble, and Cooper had the ball back on their own 48-yard line with just a few minutes to go.
For Williams and his senior teammates, they dug down deep for the final few plays of the game to help hold off the Armstrong comeback.
“We were thinking about back in August – how many hours, how much sweat we put in, how much time we put in,” Williams said. “Is it really worth it to give up right now, to lose this football game and be done? As a senior, that’s the worst feeling ever. You never want to experience that, so we knew we had to come out with a lot of heart and a lot of effort.”
A few plays after the turnover, a 17-yard run by senior quarterback Joe Russell clinched the win and set up two victory-formation kneel downs.
But while a few first downs was all the Hawks needed at the end, it wasn’t going to be easy for the offense – which punted the ball three times and also turned the ball over on a Russell interception in the third quarter.
Howard challenged the offensive line, and the group stepped up on a fourth-and-1 conversion and the game-clinching run by Russell.
“We were talking about the end of the game, ‘Just one first down. Give us one first down and we got a chance to seal this game,’” Howard said. “And lo-and-behold, our offensive line took care of business.
“I’ve got some breakfast to pay for on Sunday, and that’s OK. That’s what our kids deserve for all the hard work they’ve done and what they’ve had to sacrifice.”
And the difference in points came down to a blocked point after an attempt on a low kick following Armstrong’s second touchdown.
But starting fast was also important for Cooper with the 14-0 halftime lead.
Senior David Connors was key for the first score of the game.
Russell connected with him for a 45-yard completion, and he then won a 1-on-1 jump ball on a 20-yard heave to the end zone for a touchdown to close the first quarter. Junior Leo Garcia made the extra point, and it was a 7-0 lead.
David Connors ended up with four catches for 68 yards.
Junior Danari Connors was also key to the offense in the first half. Senior Camden Royal went down with a knee injury in the first quarter, and Danari Connors suddenly was the lead back.
All he did was finish with 70 yards on 24 carries, which included a 4-yard touchdown run, which helped make it 14-0.
As for Royal, he did walk off the field under his own power and even told Howard that he could go back in.
“It was tough, and it stinks,” Howard said. “That’s our dog, but for him to be able to walk, for him to be able to put weight on it. He wanted to go back in. He felt like he could go back in, but for me, it was, for what? We’ve got somebody else that can. You’re more important to me than a football game, and your brother’s got your back.
“So we are going to ice it up, and we are going to get ready to go for next week.”
Williams’ first interception against Falcons’ junior Jamen Malone set up that second touchdown, and the defense also forced three incompletions to keep Armstrong out of the end zone at the end of the second quarter.
Williams also picked off Malone in the third quarter after the Falcons drove into Hawks’ territory.
“We knew before we came out here, it was going to take everything we got, no matter if it was four plays you had to give or 100 plays to give,” Williams said. “Everybody gave their all, and we knew we would come out with a win.”
