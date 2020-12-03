The 2020 football season was all over the place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cooper football ended it on a high note Nov. 20 with a 39-19 win over Minneapolis Southwest.
At first, the season was pushed to the spring before the Minnesota State High School League voted to bring it back to the fall with a shortened schedule, no state tournament and localized schedules.
For many teams, coronavirus outbreaks forced postponements and cancellations, but the Hawks (4-3 overall) were able to play all of the games on its schedule. And the MSHSL allowed section tournaments to go on to conclude the 2020 season despite 20 percent of the field opting out due to breakouts on teams or high positivity rates in the district.
Cases remained rising through the state, however, which forced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to order all prep sports to suspend seasons through Dec. 18. That meant that Cooper’s 5AAAAA section semifinal game against Southwest would be the final game of the season.
The host and second-seeded Hawks definitely showed up and became one of two teams to close the section tournament with a win, joining top-seeded Spring Lake Park. That meant that although there would be no section final, Cooper still clinched a spot as a section finalist for the fifth straight year.
Southwest cut the Hawk’s lead to six points three times, including a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Nick Flaskamp that cut the score to 25-19 in the third quarter.
But Cooper’s offense continued to shine with two more touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
The Hawks started the drive after the Lakers’ final score on their own 31-yard line, and it only took two plays.
After a 6-yard run by junior running back Camden Royal, junior quarterback Joe Russell threw to junior wide receiver/linebacker Donte’ Williams on a play-action pass to the flat on the right side. Williams then rumbled 63 yards, cutting to the middle of the field, slipping past one tackle and following blockers all the way to the end zone.
Royal then punched in a two-point conversion run with a broken tackle and a spin move, and Cooper led 33-19 with three-and-a-half minutes to go in the third quarter.
Senior defensive back Kahlil Borden and junior wide receiver/defensive back David Connors stepped up on the next drive. Borden forced a fumble on a tackle that led to a 4-yard loss, and he also broke up a deep pass on a second-and-14 play.
Connors followed with an interception on a pass by senior Jaden Reed.
There were two unsportsmanlike penalties called on the Hawks following the interception, however, and Cooper started the following drive on its own 6-yard line.
Coach Willie Howard called the team over for a quick meeting after the penalties to talk about playing smart, and the offense followed by going 94 yards on an 11-play drive.
A face mask penalty helped, but Cooper also had two big third-down conversions.
Royal was able to gain a tough yard on a third-and-1 on the Hawks’ own 42-yard line, and Russell was able to throw a short pass to Royal on a third-and-10 with Royal running to the Southwest 37-yard line for another first down.
Russell hit Williams again on what looked like a touchdown pass before a holding penalty brought the ball back to the Lakers’ 29-yard line for a second-and-3 play.
So Cooper went deep into the playbook for what would be the final score of the game.
Russell pitched to Connors, who motioned into the backfield. Connors didn’t run though. Instead, he rolled to his right and threw up a pass on the run. Sophomore wide receiver Keith Pierro had a one-on-one battle with junior Declan Maida on the right side of the field, and he was able to win a jump ball on the 2-yard line before spinning away from a tackle and into the end zone for the score. The extra point was missed, but the score was now 39-19 Cooper with 7:33 to go.
The offense posed for a team photo on the sideline after the play.
Southwest was looking to cut the score back to one possession on the next drive by taking the ball to the Hawks’ 9-yard line for a first-and-goal.
But minimal gains on three runs made it a fourth-and-goal on the Hawks’ 3-yard line.
Flaskamp ended up dropping the ball on the snap. He picked it up but three Cooper defenders were there to tackle him for a loss and force a turnover on downs.
The Hawks’ offense would then run out the remaining clock to clinch the win.
Cooper started strong in the first quarter with two touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead.
Junior running back Terrence Matthews ran for a first down on a 11-yard play. That set up a 13-yard yard touchdown pass from Russell to Connors.
Russell threw up a fade to the right side, and Connors beat Maida on a 1-on-1 jump ball and also got a foot down in the end zone. That made it 6-0 Hawks after a missed extra point.
The defense got the ball back on the next drive.
Senior defensive lineman Nico Easley had a big tackle for a loss on a Flaskamp first-and-goal run that forced the Lakers to go away from their usual running game.
Junior Preston Engen was picked off in the end zone by sophomore defensive back Christopher Blabuh on the next play. Blabuh was able to turn his head and grab the ball with one hand before pulling it back into his chest for the interception.
The offense marched down the field again after a short pass from Russell to Royal led to a first down, and two plays later, Russell threw a laser down the seam to a wide-open Williams.
Williams was able to break a tackle and score.
Flaskamp put the Lakers on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run, but the Hawks’ offense answered.
Senior Ayden Davidson was able to gain two yards for a first down on a fourth-and-2 play, and Russell was able to connect with sophomore tight end Jaxon Howard on a 28-yard pass. Howard fought for extra yards and was knocked out of bounds at the 1-yard line.
Matthews finished the drive with a 1-yard TD run, hopping over a defender and going up the middle for the score. A missed extra point had Cooper up 19-7.
Southwest scored again on a 35-yard pass from Reed to junior Charlie Boucher with 20 seconds left in the first half.
Royal added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Hawks.
Russell finished 13-for-14 with 260 yards and three touchdowns.
Royal carried the ball 24 times and had 132 yards, and Williams had six receptions for 177 yards.
Junior linebacker Adam Wodtke had seven tackles, and Connors and Davidson each had six.
Several seniors played their final high school game for the Hawks – Broderick Powell, Ethan Chang, Xavier Harris, Darius Watt, Elvin North, Jermaine Collier, Donovan Nabors, Deante Porter, Raheem Akindele, William West, Keanu Vang, Sam Dennis, Derrick McAdory, Kolpre David, Brian Lopez, Corey DeLoach, Michael Brennan, Davidson, Borden and Easley.
