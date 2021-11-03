Cooper football is going to have another shot to advance to state for the first time since 1996 following a 49-14 win Oct. 30 over fourth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest.
The top-seeded Hawks (7-2 overall) scored six touchdowns in the first half to take a 42-7 lead into halftime, and they added one more score in the fourth quarter and had two goal-line stands to clinch the win.
Coach Willie Howard said he told the team before the game to start fast and take care of business in the first and second quarter to allow for the opportunity to finish the game in the second half – an expectation if they played like they were supposed to.
“That’s what our kids did tonight,” Howard said. “Our leaders gave us an opportunity to get some young kids in today. Much respect to the other coaching staff. It was good to see some of your other buddies coaching on the other team going against you.”
The offensive highlights mostly happened in the first half with senior quarterback Joe Russell throwing for five touchdowns. Russell finished 11-for-17 for 254 yards and no interceptions, as well.
Russell first connected with senior Donte’ Williams on a 9-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Senior running back Camden Royal added a 12-yard touchdown run, and Russell closed the quarter with a 74-yard connection with senior David Connors.
Russell started the second quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Williams.
Southwest got on the board with a 76-yard touchdown pass from senior Preston Engen to senior Andrew Gregerson, but Russell closed the half with two more touchdown passes.
Russell and senior Keith Piero hooked up for a 36-yard score, and Russell and Connors connected for the second time on a 7-yard score to make it 42-7.
On one of those scores, the play was called to be something different, but Southwest triple teamed the initial intended target. So Russell was able to survey the field and improvise by hitting a player that was left wide open.
“They can say a lot about me and my coaching staff, but it goes to these kids and when you have a leader like Joe Russell, it goes without speaking,” Howard said. “He took care of business. He is the leader of that offense. He is the leader of this football team. He came out and knew exactly what to do.”
The defense made some nice plays in the second half with Southwest twice getting the ball inside the 5-yard line.
A team tackle on a fourth-and-goal run on the 4-yard line forced one turnover on downs, and another team tackle halted a run on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with senior Carter Zirbes, junior Jaxon Howard and Williams in on the stop.
The defense also went with several No. 2 or 3 players on the depth chart to get them experience in the second half with the big lead, and they saw several trick plays by the Lakers.
The biggest opportunity is to now have those players see themselves on film and notice the difference between being undisciplined and learning from mistakes.
“It’s been a blessing for us to be able to watch them take care of business and get ready to move forward,” Howard said.
Southwest did score again in the fourth quarter with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Engen to Gregerson.
But the Hawks were able to secure the running clock later with a 38-yard touchdown run by junior running back Danari Connors.
Junior kicker Leo Garcia was 7-for-7 on extra points.
The Hawks will next have rival Armstrong coming to Cooper High School for the 5AAAAA section final with a state berth on the line.
Cooper defeated the Falcons 49-14 in week 3 on Sept. 17, but that game was tied 14-14 at halftime. The game is expected to be a sellout.
