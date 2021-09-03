Cooper football coach Willie Howard said that the big thing he is seeing this season is that the team is buying into the concept of preparation – which will be key with a tough schedule and another potential state run.
The COVID-19 pandemic was tough for every team in 2020 with a shortened season and the need to practice in pods.
Howard said teams had to figure out how to integrate pods in practice and minimize crossover, and that just added to the challenges at Cooper.
“When you’re a school like us where our mobility is so high and you never know who is going to be at practice even without a pandemic, it added so many more wrinkles to what our practice looks like,” Howard said. “So now we are able to put ourselves back to the new normal – being able to watch our kids come out here and be with their friends on the same field and have a good time.”
The protocols were loosened this summer, and that has allowed the Hawks to have a new normal when it comes to practices.
Following the Minnesota State High School League contact rules for the summer, Cooper decided to have walkthroughs and chalk talks as much as possible so that when they actually practiced, instead of talking the whole time, they could just get in their reps.
“So a lot of our guys – even the freshmen – are really caught up because they’ve been committed since June 14 to the program and doing everything that we need them to do,” Howard said. “So I am really confident that everybody is taking care of business.”
Players even take quizzes on the playbook and concepts at practice, which was done last Friday.
“I want them to know what they are doing so they are playing at a high level,” Howard said.
The new protocols also allow the Hawks to move freshmen up to the first team reps at practice from time-to-time – which is something that pods didn’t really allow.
And that is a staple at Cooper with players like senior quarterback Joe Russell, senior linebacker Adam Wodtke and junior tight end Jaxon Howard all doing the same thing.
Several players had that opportunity at practice last Friday and several have done it through the early season practices.
“We got a lot of kids as freshmen that came over so that they can understand the speed that we want to go,” Howard said. “And if they are going to be a freshman player, be on the freshmen team. That’s fine, but bring that same level of intensity and leadership to your team so that we can now get you prepared for the direction that you need to go.”
All of the preparation before the first game, which is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, against Orono at home, is going to help during the season with a new tougher schedule than years past with a change in districts and sections.
Howard said he just wants the team to transfer what they learn in the classroom and the school halls and take that mindset into football preparation. Then, they can be assessed on game day and give 100 percent throughout.
Howard also said that it is time to learn from past mistakes and peak at the right time.
But again, he looks at the entire schedule as playing the top eight teams in the state. Orono, Waconia, Armstrong, Academy of Holy Angels, Simley, Spring Lake Park, Irondale and Benilde-St. Margaret’s are all on the list for Howard.
“For us, we have to attack it like they are the best team in the state and prepare that way,” he said. “But I really do think that we got some good teams that we are playing this year, and they’re reloading and they are doing the things they need to do to be successful.
“They lost some players but they also got some players on their lower level that I have to assume that they put in a great offseason workout. They’ve done the things they needed to do to be able to compete and compete at a high level as well.”
