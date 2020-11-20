Cooper football finished the shortened 2020 season 3-3 overall and ranked 23rd in the Quality Results Formula.
The ranking gave the Hawks a No. 2 seed in the 5AAAAA section with an home game against the winner of Minneapolis Southwest and Park Center in the section semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
No. 1 Spring Lake Park takes on the winner of No. 4 Irondale/No. 5 St. Louis Park in the other semifinal.
The section final is Nov. 27 or Nov. 28. There is no state meet in 2020.
BSM 36, Cooper 34
The Hawks traveled to Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-3) Nov. 11 for the final regular season game and lost 36-34 in a back-and-forth game.
The connection between senior quarterback Jackson Leischow and senior wide receiver Jonny Woodford was tough to overcome. The duo were a part of three touchdown passes.
The first was a 43-yard deep pass down the right side of the field, which gave the Knights a 14-7 lead. Just before halftime, they connected again for a 50-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-21.
The duo also had the eventual game-winning score on a 70-yard touchdown pass to make it 36-27. Woodford finished with six receptions for 189 yards.
Leischow, who was 10-for-16 for 267 yards, also had a rushing touchdown.
Cooper did strike first with a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Joe Russell.
The defense seemed to have made a huge momentum-shifting play later by forcing a fumble and recovering the ball on a 1-yard run by senior running back Williams Petty (113 yards on 22 carries) in the first quarter.
But the referees had a meeting after signaling the Hawks’ recovered the ball, and they changed the call to say that Petty broke the goal line plane before the fumble.
Russell later connected with junior running back Camden Royal for a touchdown pass to cut Cooper’s deficit to 28-27, and Royal added a late rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to two points.
But it wasn’t enough to overcome the BSM passing attack.
Royal also had a rushing touchdown in the first half that gave Cooper a short-lived 21-20 lead, and senior Ayden Davison added a short rushing touchdown for the Hawks.
