Cooper football is excited to get the 2020 season started after the Minnesota State High School League voted to reinstate the fall season after initially postponing it to March.
The Hawks play in the Suburban Red Conference with Academy of Holy Angels, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, DeLaSalle and Orono and all four teams will be on the schedule this year. St. Louis Park and Bloomington Jefferson, of the Suburban White Conference, will also be on the schedule.
This season will also feature a localized, shortened playoff tournament with two games scheduled after the six-game season. Details are not finalized yet.
Junior quarterback Joe Russell is back after completing 139 passes out of 211 for 1,971 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games.
Sophomore tight end Jaxon Howard is one of the targets returning for Russell. Howard had 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in 2019. Freshman wide receiver David Connors is also back after catching 20 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
Senior running back Kahlil Borden and junior running back Terrence Matthews also return. Matthews had 392 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries last season.
Defensively, senior defensive lineman Reheem Akindele is one of the key returners. He finished with 61 tackles, 10 for a loss, and three sacks in 2019. He also recovered three fumbles.
There are several players who graduated last season, including Demarri Bankhead, Cornelius Wooten, Sherrod Russell, Reshawn Keten and Joseph Law on offense and Coran Godbold, Kellen Andler, Malik Wilson, Seandell Carter, Jayden Beard, Keten and Law on defense.
Keten and Law were also used in the return game.
The 2020 season begins on Oct. 9 at Waconia. The Hawks opened 2019 with a 14-12 loss against Waconia.
