Cooper football continued its dominant stretch of wins over rival Armstrong Sept. 17 in a 49-14 victory.
The Hawks (2-1 overall, 1-0 Suburban Blue) have now won six consecutive matchups against the Falcons (2-1, 1-1) with the last loss coming in 2004. That includes one playoff game.
And defense and special teams were big reasons why.
Cooper shut Armstrong out in the second half and really only gave up a few big plays in the first half. The Hawks had four interceptions in the second half and also recovered a fumble in the first half.
The game also began with an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior David Connors.
“I am so proud of the young men and young women in our locker room – the things that they are doing today and just what they have been going through in the last couple of months and weeks,” coach Willie Howard said.
There has been a lot within the community and program. Besides COVID-19 and other neighborhood traumas these past few years, there was also the tragic loss of a close member – coach Andrew Arigwe.
Arigwe, who was the freshmen offensive and defensive line coach for the Hawks, died at the age of 27 in late August.
Arigwe was set to be married this past weekend, and his fiancée Niccole Dal Monte was at the game Friday.
“For our kids, they wear a little special heart on their sleeves of just what he meant to our program,” Howard said. “And anytime I bring someone to be a part of our program, it’s a special unit because you gotta be special to be a part of my circle. And he was that, and our kids absolutely need that.
“For them, football is their getaway and so to be able to be successful at it and not definitely get thrown down for making mistakes but rather built up. That’s what they need.”
The game was definitely a representation of not getting thrown down by mistakes. You can also say that about these first three games of the season.
Last week, the buses were late, and the Hawks were not able to warm up in the usual way at Waconia. While Howard said it wasn’t an excuse, the team was definitely flat to start the game and the game ended in a loss.
In the first half, after that opening kickoff return, the Falcons were able to make a few big plays and capitalized on a few jump balls to the end zone. Some penalties that could have gone either way also hurt Cooper and it led to a 14-14 score at halftime.
The Hawks were also unable to capitalize on a fumble that gave them great field position after a high snap led to a recovery.
But everything changed in the second half. Howard said the team saw their mistakes, drew up plays on the board and realized what Armstrong was doing. The key was to slow things down and do exactly what they practiced.
And then the confidence came, especially when they realized they only allowed 14 points despite all of their mistakes.
Connors started off the second half with an interception, but Cooper had a tipped pass get intercepted back just a few plays later.
Then junior linebacker Nehemiah Ponder changed the momentum back in a big way. He jumped a pass and grabbed an interception on the Armstrong 26-yard line and was able to bring it back to the house to push Cooper’s lead to 21-14.
The Hawks controlled the game the rest of the way.
“Football is a game of momentum, and I think we wanted our kids to come out and start fast,” Howard said. “We’re not going to be perfect. Playing in the NFL, I have never had a perfect game, so we want to learn from our mistakes. And I think that our players did that. One thing that we are really good at is picking our kids up. They’re not going to get it perfect in the first half. That’s why there are two halves of football. Really being able to make adjustments and teach on the fly and see what they are doing with the momentum they had.”
The defense forced a turnover on downs on the next drive, and senior quarterback Joe Russell later linked up with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Connors.
Connors won a challenging jump ball, stayed on his feet and was able to run the extra 20 yards to the end zone to make it 28-14.
Junior defensive back Chris Blabuh followed with the first of two interceptions, and on a third-and-6, Russell connected with junior wide receiver Keith Pierro, who was able to get wide open behind the defense, for a 69-yard passing play to set up a first-and-goal from the 8.
Senior running back Camden Royal punched in the score on the next play to push the lead to 35-14.
Blabuh picked off another pass on the next drive, and Royal made several strong running plays – breaking tackles and pulling defenders down field. Royal finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 42-14.
The defense forced a punt on the next drive, and junior running back Danari Connors had a 46-yard run to get the Hawks back into the red zone.
Russell later hit junior wide receiver Key’Von Cager on a 21-yard touchdown pass to the middle of the end zone, pushing the lead to 49-14.
And of course, the defense forced another punt to set up victory formation for Cooper.
“I knew my kids were going to bounce back and give me 100 percent,” Howard said. “That outcome. That’s great that we win. That’s what you coach for is the opportunity to win. But I coach to teach my players that in life you are going to get knocked down and let’s get back up. “And last week, there were things that were out of our control. It’s not an excuse because Waconia is a very good football team. But we had to bounce back, and that’s what they did.”
Besides David Connor’s kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half, Cooper took a brief 14-7 lead at the start of the second quarter.
Russell connected with Pierro, who ran all the way to the Armstrong 1-yard line for a 17-yard play. Junior Jaxon Howard punched in the 1-yard score out of a wildcat formation.
Russell finished 10-for-22 with 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Royal had 26 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and he also caught three passes for 29 yards.
David Connors had three catches for 57 yards, and Pierro had three catches for 87 yards. Danari Connors had five carries for 63 yards.
Senior tight end Josh Gonleh led the Hawks with 13 tackles, and freshman defensive back Dashon Amos finished with eight tackles. Senior Leo Garcia was 7-for-7 on extra points.
Next up for Cooper is Academy of Holy Angels, which is currently ranked sixth in Class 4A.
Howard said that regardless of the outcome against the Falcons, the goal is for each player to evaluate themselves and ask how they can get better.
“We have to make sure that we take care and execute on special teams, execute on offense, execute on defense,” Howard said. “We want to make sure that we are moving forward and doing great at the right time. We talk about grind. If you see grind on our helmets, it means greatness requires individual non-stop determination.
“I want my kids to continue to be determined to be great.”
